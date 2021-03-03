LONDON – NOVOTECH has just launched its two-seater seaplane, the ‘Seagull’, which was engineered by Professor Leonardo Lecce.

The seaplane was put through various tests by the Neapolitan company, including buoyancy and float. The tests were carried out at Lake Miseno, near Naples. The prototype then returned to the Naples Airport (NAP).

NOVOTECH Seagull. Photo: Carlo Armando Gaetano Tripodi

Aircraft Characteristics

The new seaplane is a two-seater with a braced wing that is characterized by an initial and proprietary wing rotation mechanism that allows it to take up the least amount of room possible.

With the exception of the wings, which are made of light aluminum alloy, the aircraft is made of composite material. It has two engines: a 100 horsepower thermal engine and a 50 horsepower electric motor.

NOVOTECH Seagull wing rotation mechanism. Video: Carlo Armando Gaetano Tripodi

It measures 7.5 meters in length, 11 meters in wingspan, and 3.20 meters in width at its widest point. This prototype weighs between 700 and 750 kilograms.

The concept will serve as the base for future projects; in reality, a four-seater version with various aerodynamic configurations is in the works, with the engine being either thermal, hybrid, or electric.

NOVOTECH Seagull. Photo: Carlo Armando Gaetano Tripodi

About NOVOTECH

Many industries in the aerospace and advanced technology sectors depend on NOVOTECH as a key partner. The business was founded in 1992 as a spin-off engineering consulting firm from the University of Naples “Federico II” Department of Aerospace Engineering.

NOVOTECH has developed well-consolidated know-how on aircraft and aircraft parts in order to sustain strong market competitiveness: design/certification; automated composite manufacturing processes; advanced FEA; static/dynamic experimental studies.

NOVOTECH Seagull wing rotation mechanism. Video: Carlo Armando Gaetano Tripodi

Centered on low-cost and out-of-autoclave automated production processes, NOVOTECH has demonstrated capability in the design and manufacture of composite structures (as AFP, PCM, RTM and LRI).

For the production and manufacturing of composite prototypes with complex shapes and variable thickness based on advanced design methodologies for draping and formability, as well as composite warpage prediction, the Business may rely on researchers and trained engineers.

Featured image: NOVOTECH Seagull. Photo: Carlo Armando Gaetano Tripodi

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.