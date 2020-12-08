LONDON – Deutsche Aircraft (DRA), the new purpose-driven German aircraft original equipment manufacturer (OEM), unveiled plans to develop the D328eco, a game-changing platform that will align the future of aviation toward a zero-emission flight objective.

Deutsche Aircraft is built on the heritage and expertise of 328 Support Services GmbH, the Type certificate holder of the Dornier 328 aircraft.

Together with the participation of the German Government, Deutsche Aircraft’s goal is to lead the way in a new era of clean aviation through the development of the D328eco platform, which is a more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly aircraft.

According to the company, in line with Deutsche Aircraft’s sustainability objectives, REACH compliant manufacturing processes will be adopted in a new state-of-the-art, Industry 4.0, paperless Final Assembly Line (FAL) in Leipzig, Germany.

Deutsche Aircraft D328eco. Photo: Deutsche Aircraft

D328eco in Detail

With plans to reach the market by 2025, the D328eco will offer an alternative, eco-efficient solution within the sub-50-seat regional commuter and multi-role aircraft markets. The aircraft includes a state-of-the-art flight deck design and capabilities offered by the latest avionics suite, which will target future single-pilot operations for greater operational efficiency.

Pratt & Whitney PW127S engines and a SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) compatible airframe set the stage for the D328eco to change the way the world flies while reducing our carbon footprint. Additionally, the stand-up and new cabin design will offer increased comfort and compliance with the latest health and safety requirements.

According to the company, the D328 is the only existing platform fulfilling the efficiency and performance requirements for a modern and more sustainable aircraft. As such, combined with new, protected, and energy-efficient technologies, it is intended to pave the way to zero-emission within the next 15 years, much faster than any other OEM, outpacing 2050 international guidelines.

Deutsche Aircraft D328eco. Photo: Deutsche Aircraft

Statement from German Aerospace Policy

Thomas Jarzombek, Federal Government Coordinator of German Aerospace Policy, said, “The coronavirus pandemic has had an immediate and very serious impact on aviation and the aviation industry.”

“It is therefore an excellent sign that, despite the crisis, work is going on full steam ahead on the D328eco. The federal government has supported the project right from the start and will continue to do so.”

“A few weeks ago, the second tranche of our development cost loan was disbursed. The federal government is also funding the D328 via its ‘LuFo’ aviation research programme in order to turn the zero- carbon vision for aircraft into reality.”

Deutsche Aircraft D328eco. Photo: Deutsche Aircraft

Statement from Deutsche Aircraft

Dave Jackson, Managing Director of DRA, said, “As we mark the UN’s International Civil Aviation Day we look to the future of aviation and the need to innovate today for the future.”

“The COVID crisis has dramatically impacted the industry forever and our planet faces major challenges of which we are already starting to experience the impact.”

“But as we plan to rebuild the sector, we can recalibrate and refocus on developing new products and processes that are much more environmentally friendly.”

Deutsche Aircraft D328eco. Photo: Deutsche Aircraft

“The Deutsche Aircraft team is driven and passionate with a unique combination of expertise and skill in engineering excellence, including new senior management appointments from major OEMs and key players within the aviation industry.”

“Our proven capabilities and protected technology have the potential to dramatically change the industry in the short term, by offering alternative aircraft products in line with future expectations.”

Jackson also said, “Our mission is to accelerate aviation’s transition to zero emission aircraft. The D328eco is the only existing platform capable of fulfilling efficiency and performance requirements for modern green aircraft now, eventually supporting the industry’s green transition.”

“As we emerge from the COVID crisis, the short haul regional market will be the first to recover and the D328eco will provide an opportunity for airlines to rebuild in a more sustainable way.”

Photo: Wikicommons

About Deutsche Aircraft

Founded on Dornier and Germany’s long-standing reputation for engineering design, quality, and innovation, Deutsche Aircraft is the new purpose-driven German Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

The OEM will enable future development of the D328 platform and exploit future technologies and capabilities to produce a more efficient, economic, and environmentally friendly aircraft. Thus, its mission is to drive the future of aviation toward a zero-emission flight objective.

Together with the participation of the German Government, Deutsche Aircraft has set its eyes on leading the way in a new era of clean aviation, addressing the needs to protect the planet and inspire future generations, for cleaner, safer, and more efficient air travel.

Featured image: Deutsche Aircraft D328eco. Photo: Deutsche Aircraft

