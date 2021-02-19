MIAMI – Aviation and design luminaries join forces with Boom experts in sustainable supersonic flights to create the air transport of the future.

Boom Supersonic announced today that the firm advisory council has chosen two legendary leaders: Phil Condit, former chairman and CEO of The Boeing Group, and Tim Brown, Executive Director of the well-known architecture firm IDEO. Boom is on its journey to build the world’s most rapid and reliable commercial airliner.

According to the company release, Boom progressively grows its Board of world-class leaders to provide its company with strategic advice from several backgrounds. These specialists will thus play an important role in helping the company deliver sustainable super-sonic flights “to airlines and passengers around the world.”

“Since our founding, our advisors have been active, crucial contributors toward building the supersonic future, and I’m honored to welcome Phil Condit and Tim Brown to this group,” said Blake Scholl, Boom’s founder, and CEO. “Both bring invaluable perspectives—Phil as a veteran leader in commercial aviation, and Tim as a widely respected innovator in human-centered design.”

A Boeing 747-8 in house colors. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

A Boeing Legend

Phil Condit served for several years as CEO and Chairman of the Boeing Company. As such, he has helped establish Boeing as a global company servicing the industry. In addition, Condit led the acquisition of McDonnell Douglas throughout his tenure, and sales of Boeing doubled during his leadership.

He began his career with the Boeing supersonic transport (SST) program. Therefore, he has shared the same desire as Boom’s for faster flying since then. Condit also held leadership roles with a wide range of commercial Boeing programs, including the 747 and 757 aircraft.

As Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, Condit also led the team that introduced the Boeing 777. Furthermore, he pioneered the collaborative design and development teams, including buyers, vendors, and employees.

Condit’s end-to-end experience in the production of major commercial aircraft will strengthen Boom’s leadership. Especially in civil supersonic air transport while Boom is planning for the forthcoming growth.

“The potential of faster flight is an exciting next step in civil aviation. I was drawn to Boom by the significant progress the team has already made in developing a sustainable supersonic airliner,” said Condit. “Boom’s team has the technical depth and know-how to deliver on its vision, and I’m excited to have another opportunity to help make aviation history.”

Brown’s insight would help Boom offer a significant transition in travel experience for passengers and crews. Photo: Boom

Booming around “Design Thinking”

Tim Brown is a distinguished industrial designer and Chairman at IDEO, the multinational design group. Brown has exhibited at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, London’s Museum of Architecture, and Tokyo’s Axis Gallery. Also, he is a frequent speaker at the World Economic Forum and TED.

More importantly for Boom, Brown has popularized the Design Thinking method, which encourages an approach to innovation that is human-centered.

Taking into consideration the interdisciplinary nature of the field of design, Brown’s insight would help Boom offer a significant transition in travel experience for passengers and crews on board Overture, Boom’s signature in the supersonic airline.

“Boom has an inspiring vision of global connectivity, and I am inspired by the company’s commitment to sustainable speed,” said Brown. “Overture is an opportunity to create a truly human-centered travel experience. While the first-order benefits of faster travel are clear, I’m fascinated by what second-order benefits supersonic commercial airplanes will offer.”

Overture aircraft. Image: Boom

The Boom’s Story

Today, Boom’s primary emphasis is on the design and development of Overture, a 65-88 seat supersonic airline. Boom planned Overture’s rollout in 2025 and is expecting to launch the commercial flights by 2029.

Based on the core concepts of speed, safety, and sustainability, Overture will fly twice as fast as conventional jets over more than 500 trans-ocean routes worldwide. Boom Supersonic has partnered with major aerospace firms to develop critical aspects of Overture: Collins Aerospace and Rolls-Royce are two of them. The company is also exploring the opportunity to use 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Boom introduced XB-1, the world’s first supersonic that Boom will produce independently in last October. XB-1’s unveiling was a crucial step in the development of Overture. In Mojave, California, XB-1 is expecting to fly for the first time later this year. Its flight test program will be 100% carbon-free.

Featured image: XB-1 and Overture concepts. Image: Boom

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.