MIAMI – Atlas LTA, a newly established Israeli company, is developing a family of innovative airships named ATLANT. The biggest model, ATLANT 300 is to be 200 meters length, 100 meters width, and 50 meters height.

The airship will be able to carry 165 tons of cargo to 2,000 KM at a speed of 120 KM/h at all weather conditions, including the harsh ones. The other two models are the smaller ATLANT 30 and ATLANT 100, which can carry 18 tons and 60 tons accordingly. These airships could be game-changers in air cargo delivery as they do not need any ground facilities to take off or land.

An ATLANT used as a flying crane. Image: Atlas LTA

Feasible Uses for the ATLANT Airships

As such, ATLANTs can reach developed and underdeveloped areas without causing any harm to nature, as seen by current large transport infrastructure construction projects. That ability draws a lot of attention from humanitarian organizations, says the company, such as UN World Food Program, as “today’s logistic difficulties are significant obstacles to their important mission.”

Atlas LTA press release also notes that another example of ATLANT’s future role is point-to-point transportation of large blades for wind turbines. These structures are available for offshore installation only due to the serious logistic problems for this industry. ATLANT could be an effective solution for the transportation and installation of such blades, the airship becoming a flying crane.

Apart from cargo operations, the Israeli company says ATLANTs will create a new dimensions in the air travel such as short-haul and high comfort passenger ferry flights to numerous hard-to-reach destinations. It also sees a more futuristic and luxury sky yachting service that can bring exclusive travelers to the most hidden places on earth like the “arctic ice or small tropical islands.”

Image: Atlas LTA

Comments from Atlas LTA CEO

Atlas LTA CEO and founder Gennadiy Verba comments, “The airships being developed by Atlas have a number of advantages in comparison to any aircraft and sometimes even before ground transportation. First, that is a low cost per ton-kilometer. But most important, much lower greenhouse gas emissions: 30-40% less than the most effective airplanes and 5-7 times less than the best heavy helicopters.”

“And that is only the beginning – our electric powertrain enables us to reach zero emission within the next 7-8 years, much faster than other flight vehicles of the comparable size. Capable to operate in the most difficult weather conditions ATLANT sometimes is a good alternative to land transportation by tracks, which requires ice roads open only at wintertime in countries like Russia or Canada.”

Verba also explains that ATLANTs can take off vertically, connecting any places point-to-point just like a helicopter or drone, but capable of carrying larger cargo to longer distances at a lower cost.

Render of an ATLANT 100 extiguishing a forest fire. Photo: Atlas LTA

Electric Sightseeing Airship

While ATLANT is the company’s flagship project, which we can expect in four to five years, Atlas LTA is set to present its first electric airship that will take tourists to the sky in about 2023. Atlas-11, as it is named, is designed for 19 people (two crew members and 17 passengers).

The aerial tours on this e-powered aircraft are to be stable and quiet. The windows are large, and the seats will provide first-class accommodation. The company says that although the Atlas-11 looks like a conventional blimp, it is an important step toward ATLANT due to the innovative electric powertrain on board.

Yaron Bul, one of the owners and head of the business development in Atlas LTA, says, “Our sightseeing airships will make the sky tours more affordable and comfortable ever. Besides the obvious business aspects this gorgeous aircraft will promote the important idea of the green flight.”

It is an interesting concept, bringing an old form factor with new technology. It is also one of the many examples of the types of innovation we will see more of in the coming years as the industry tries to reach zero-emissions, decarbonized flight by 2050.

ATLANT Red Cross concept. Image: Atlas LTA

Atlas LTA

Atlas LTA Advanced Technology, Ltd. is specialized in design and production of the Lighter-Than-Air vehicles (airships and aerostats) for various purposes. The company had formed a united international team of the best experts in this unique area.

The company’s activities are based on strong engineering knowledge and real practical experience, gained from over three decades, and combined with the latest innovations. Atlas offers a wide variety of customized LTA solutions, which can be used for surveillance, communications, entertainment, tourism, and cargo transportation in the most efficient, environment friendly and cost-effective way.

Featured image: Atlas LTA

