MIAMI – Supersonic aircraft company Aerion has established an expansive collaboration with leading private aviation company NetJets and aviation training firm FlightSafety International to shape the future of global mobility.

Aerion’s Chairman, President & CEO, Tom Vice said, “At Aerion, our vision is to build a future where humanity can travel between any two points on our planet within three hours and this new partnership is a significant step towards realizing that vision.”

According to Vice, the strategy is “to connect the very best partners in the world within a new mobility ecosystem optimized for speed and founded on sustainability. In NetJets and FlightSafety International, we have two such partners; both globally recognized leaders in their fields who share our passion for a new era of mobility that is both fast and at the same time kind to our planet.”

The AS2. Photo: Aerion

NetJets

NetJets has led the private charter industry for more than 55 years. In 1986, the company spearheaded the concept of shared ownership and proceeded to build the largest, most diverse private jet fleet in the world. Now, NetJets and Aerion will explore NetJets’ becoming the exclusive business jet operator for the global mobility platform, Aerion ConnectTM.

The platform is described as the launchpad for a vision for a future global mobility ecosystem. According to the companies’ press release, Aerion Connect will integrate multiple, currently siloed urban and regional networks and provide a seamless point-to-point travel experience, “optimized for speed and luxury across multiple modes of transportation.”

“As the leader in private aviation, we constantly look for ways to be on the cutting-edge, and expanding our fleet to become the exclusive business jet operator for Aerion ConnectTM is a thrilling next step,” said Adam Johnson, Chairman and CEO of NetJets Inc. “Together, we will be exploring the integration of the AS2® supersonic business jet into NetJets’ global network, and we are honored to be their chosen partner to enable the Aerion Connect vision.”

Photo: FlightSafety International

FlightSafety International

FlightSafety International is a premier professional aviation training company and supplier of flight simulators, visual systems and displays to commercial, government and military organizations. The company’s instructors provide more than 1.4 million hours of training each year to pilots, technicians and other aviation professionals from 167 countries and independent territories.

Aerion will also establish a supersonic flight training academy for civil, commercial, and military supersonic aircraft in partnership with FlightSafety International. The Aerion-branded facility will use FSI’s extensive global training experience to create a center of excellence for supersonic flight training and education, helping to shape the next generation of flight crews.

Brad Thress, CEO of FlightSafety International, said, “We’re excited to bring FSI’s signature passion for safety to Aerion’s training academy. This partnership marries Aerion’s innovation and our long-established experience, opening up new opportunities in the supersonic aircraft space and the future of the industry as a whole.”

Aerion park. Photo: Aerion

AS2 Purchase Rights

NetJets has also secured purchasing rights for 20 AS2® supersonic business jets, which will begin production in 2023 at Aerion Park in Melbourne, Florida, underscoring the partnership’s long-term focus. Aerion’s global order backlog for the AS2® is now worth more than USD $10 billion, thanks to strong demand in 2020 and 2021.

The new AS2®—the first supersonic aircraft to enter commercial service in 51 years and the world’s first supersonic business aircraft— continues to advance toward manufacturing start after concluding wind tunnel validation late last year.NetJets’ commitment to Aerion ConnectTM cements its industry-leading expertise through its diverse jet offerings.

The AS2. Photo: Aerion

Global Sustainability Program

The partnership announcement follows NetJets’ newly initiated Global Sustainability Program, a worldwide commitment to reducing the environmental impact of the brand and its Owners, with an emphasis on renewable aviation fuel (SAF) investment, corporate and customer offsetting. According to the release, NetJets has more than 760 aircraft worldwide, 385 of which were delivered in the last 11 years.

Aerion and NetJets are bound together by a joint desire to usher in a new age of environmentally-friendly flight that contributes to the fight against climate change. The two companies will also collaborate on domestic and foreign initiatives aimed at facilitating the global availability and widespread acceptance of synthetic aviation fuels as part of this agreement.

The AS2. Video: Aerion

The AS2 Supersonic Jet

The AS2® supersonic business jet is the first step in Aerion’s search of faster point-to-point flight. The AS2® is the first supersonic aircraft designed to run on 100% engineered synthetic fuel and achieve supersonic speeds without the use of an afterburner.

The first decade of development will see the production of 300 AS2® aircraft. The AS2® will be the first aircraft built at Aerion Park, the company’s new global headquarters in Melbourne, Florida. The cutting-edge development, which will be powered by renewable energy, will house the company’s headquarters as well as an integrated campus for supersonic aircraft research, design, manufacture, and maintenance.

Featured image courtesy: Aerion

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.