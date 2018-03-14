IndiGo, GoAir Cancels Over 50 A320neo Flights After Engine Failures

MIAMI — Today, IndiGo and GoAir canceled 50 flights as almost one-third of their A320neo aircraft fleet remains grounded, for the third consecutive day, following a safety measure implemented by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

This week, the DGCA grounded 11 Airbus A320neos, powered by Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines, which eight are operated by IndiGo and three by GoAir.

Likewise, the announcement was shared following an emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport due to an engine failure mid-air of one of the three grounded IndiGo’s Airbus A320neo.

Then, the Directorate established that A320neos fitted with PW1100 engines beyond ESN 450 have been grounded effectively immediate.

“Both IndiGo and GoAir have been told not to refit these engines, which are spare with them in their inventory,” commented the DGCA through a press release.

According to both carriers, there are 45 Airbus A320neo aircraft fitted with P&W engines, which 32 belongs to IndiGo and 13 are from GoAir.

Indian carrier, IndiGo, canceled 42 flights for today, March 14. Destinations such as Mumbai, Jaipur, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Dehradun, among others, are included in the cancellation.

On the other side, Mumbai-based airline, GoAir, will cancel 18 flights between March 15 to 24 serving Chennai, Cochin, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

In addition, in order to minimize further inconvenience with passengers, the two airlines expressed its commitment to customers with scheduled flights for this period of time by offering to cancel, reschedule or booking them in alternative flights without extra cost.

As of February 2018, European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) pointed an emergency airworthiness directive for the Airbus A320neo fitted with PW1100 engines having a particular serial number.

Also, the DGCA went through a monitoring engine process to ensure glitches didn’t get to compromise passenger safety.

Later, P&W shared that it came out a revised configuration to address the latest problem in some of its Airbus A320neo engines.

Currently, IndiGo offers more than 1,000 daily flights to 50 destinations both domestic and international from its hub at Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL), while GoAir operates over 140 daily flights to 23 cities from its hub at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM).