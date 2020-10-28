MIAMI – The Directorate General of Indian Civil Aviation (DGCA) said today it would continue to suspend international flights through November 30. The suspension is due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, in a circular, the regulator said that “competent authorities” will allow international scheduled flights on selected routes on a case-to-case basis.”

Photo: Roberto Leiro

Special Flights Permitted

India suspended scheduled international passenger service on March 23, with an extension in July. But special international flights have operated under the Vande Bharat Mission since May. Also, the country has flown “air bubble” flight to select countries since July.

According to the Hindustan Times, the Vande Bharat Mission, an expatriation exercise, returns stranded Indians from foreign destinations.

India formed “air bubble” pacts with approximately 18 countries including the US and the UK. These pacts allow special flights to take place between the two countries. The DGCA circular mentions that the flight suspension does not affect international all-cargo operations. Domestic flights within India resumed in late May and reached 56% this week.