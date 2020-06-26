Airways Magazine

Indian Authorities Suspend International Flights until July 15

June 26
11:31 2020
LONDON – Today,the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a new circular announcing the immediate suspension of international flights to/from India until 15 July.

The notification was sent to India’s Chairman of the Airport Authority, all airport operators, the Commissioner, Bureau of Investigation, and of course to all foreign and domestic airlines operating flights to/from the country.

Operations exempt from the measure

The government has, however, said that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case-to case-basis.

These restrictions will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

Statement from the Directorate

“In continuation of the circular date 30.05.2020 on the subject cited above, the competent authority has decided that Scheduled International Commercial passenger services to/from India will remain suspended till 23.59 hrs IST on 15th July 2020,” said the DGCA.

Marco Macca

Marco Macca

I'm from Caserta, a city near Naples in Italy. I've been a fan of aviation since I was a child. Currently, I'm an Aeronautical Expert and plane spotter with passion for aviation photography studying at Law University.

0