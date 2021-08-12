MIAMI – IATA and UNCTAD have entered into a new partnership aimed to improve the handling of cargo and mail thru customs operations.

Under the partnership, the two organizations will expand and enrich their common actions by integrating air cargo messaging standards – Cargo XML – into the UNCTAD Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDAWorld). The system, implemented by 100 countries, allows more efficient and speedier treatment of cargo shipments.

IATA EPIC: e-commerce in Mind

The cooperation between the two partners will be extended by enabling ADSYCUDAWorld to better handle e-commerce shipments and will add a risk assessment for mail shipments while facilitating access to the IATA EPIC (Enhanced Partner Identification and Connectivity) platform.

The extended cooperation will allow the sharing of customs advance cargo and mail information requirements by means of the digitalized supply chain involving airlines, freight forwarders, ground handlers, and third-party messaging service providers.

Also included in the collaboration effort is the exchange of operational electronic information such as air cargo rules, schedules, and other data useful in assisting customs officials in risk assessment.

Comments from Officials

Shamika N. Sirimanne UNCTAD’s Technology and Logistics Director commented on the partnership by stating, “Through this extended partnership, we look forward to leveraging the leadership of UNCTAD and IATA in their respective fields to boost e-commerce in developing countries through improved exchanges of trade data.”

He was joined by IATA’s Senior Vice President for Operations, Nick Careen, who declared, “UNCTAD and IATA are working together to support the economic opportunities of e-commerce by modernizing the data exchange needed for customs clearance. UNCTAD and IATA are working together to support the economic opportunities of e-commerce by modernizing the data exchange needed for customs clearance.”

Article source: IATA Press Release