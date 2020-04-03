IATA Postpones 2020 AGM

MIAMI – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced today the postponement of its 76th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the World Air Transport Summit.

The 76th IATA AGM and World Air Transport Summit were scheduled to take place on 22-23 June in Amsterdam but the Association, representing some 290 airlines comprising 82% of global air traffic, now estimates that the events will be held in the late third or early fourth quarter of 2020.

Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO, said in the statement, “Our members are in the deepest crisis the air transport industry has ever faced.”

The CEO added, “With much of the passenger business grounded as part of the global fight to contain the virus, many airlines are in a struggle to remain viable.”

de Jubiac concluded that the industry would come together when normality in flights has been restored to “focus on air transport’s critical role in driving the economic and social recovery from this unprecedented crisis.”

On March 24, IATA updated its March 5 report on the revenue impact of the COVID-19 crisis, forecasting a loss of US$252bn for airlines and airports.