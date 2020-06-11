IATA Launches Interactive Travel Regulations Map

MIAMI – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has today introduced a free online interactive world map with the latest COVID-19 entry regulations by country.

In today’s press release, the Association states that the map relies on IATA’s Timatic database containing comprehensive information on documentation required for international travel.

Timatic is revised more than 200 times a day to include correct travel restrictions data related to the current pandemic based on one’s citizenship and country of residence as a way to keep up with the complex situation surrounding COVID-19.

Anish Chand, IATA’s Assistant Director, Timatic, said, “As the aviation industry prepares to safely restart, travelers will need to know which countries’ borders are open and what health restrictions exist. Travelers can rely on Timatic for comprehensive and accurate information on travel during the pandemic.”

Post-COVID-19 travel concerns

According to a recent survey commissioned by IATA regarding concerns people had about air travel post-crisis, more than 80% said they were as concerned about potential quarantine restrictions as they were about actually catching the virus during travel.

With the uncertainties and rapidly changing health restrictions from one country to another during the pandemic, this new resource is timely and important for travel planning.

“We support the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines to harmonize the measures to keep people safe while traveling and provide the confidence to open borders without quarantine measures. And this Timatic offering will be a vital tool for travelers who need easy access to accurate information on entry requirements,” said Chand.

The dynamic world map of IATA’s COVID-19, also available for mobile phones, can be seen here. Also launched this week was the Timatic COVID-19 Alerts service to offer subscribers real-time notifications for all pandemic-related travel-updates.