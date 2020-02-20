Airways Magazine

IATA: Coronavirus Impacts 13% Full-year Loss of Demand

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • IATA: Coronavirus Impacts 13% Full-year Loss of Demand MIAMI – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that its initial assessment of the impact of the Novel Coronavirus 2019 outbreak (COVID-19) shows a potential 13% full-year loss of...
  • Avianca and TAP Air Announce Codeshare MIAMI – Avianca (AV) and TAP Air Portugal (TP) have signed a codeshare agreement, which will provide seamless connectivity to passengers traveling between Colombia and Portugal. The partnership will also...
  

IATA: Coronavirus Impacts 13% Full-year Loss of Demand

IATA: Coronavirus Impacts 13% Full-year Loss of Demand
February 20
14:55 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that its initial assessment of the impact of the Novel Coronavirus 2019 outbreak (COVID-19) shows a potential 13% full-year loss of passenger demand for carriers in the Asia-Pacific region.

IATA states that “Considering that growth for the region’s airlines was forecast to be 4.8%, the net impact will be an 8.2% full-year contraction compared to 2019 demand levels.”

“In this scenario, that would translate into a $27.8 billion revenue loss in 2020 for carriers in the Asia-Pacific region—the bulk of which would be borne by carriers registered in China, with $12.8 billion lost in the China domestic market alone,” concluded the international association.

In a report by the Economic Times, it is estimated that carriers outside Asia-Pacific will have a revenue loss of $1.5 billion, bringing total global lost revenue to $29.3 billion and representing a 4.7% hit to global demand.

WHO advises against travel restrictions

According to its website, IATA closely monitors developments related to the Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan (China), actively engaging with the World Health Organization (WHO) Secretariat, ICAO and the US Centers for Disease Control, the first of which advises against the application of any travel or trade restrictions on China.


Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
coronavirusIATA
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0