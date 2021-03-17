MIAMI – The International Air Transport Association (IATA)has postponed the 77th IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit. The event will be hosted by JetBlue Airways (B6) in Boston, US on October 3-5, 2021.

In April 1945, the organizational meeting of IATA was held in Havana, Cuba, and the Association formally came into being on the 19th of that month. Later that year, in October, the First Annual General Meeting was held in Montreal, France. At that time, there were 57 members from 31 countries.

According to the IATA press release, this year’s AGM was originally scheduled for June 27-29, also in Boston.

IATA Headquarters. Photo: IATA

“We believe that it is vital to do all we can to meet as an industry face to face. Doing so will affirm that airlines can safely connect the world, demonstrate our industry’s resilience, and confirm the inestimable value of in-person meetings, facilitated by aviation,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.

The 55th Annual General Meeting, in Rio de Janeiro in 1999, marked the first formal use of World Air Transport Summit, in recognition of the status of the IATA AGM as the leading, industry-wide platform for the debate of critical issues at the highest level.

Featured image: IATA AGM 72. Photo: IATA

