MIAMI – Bosses from around 100 of the world’s biggest airlines will converge in Boston, US, tomorrow for the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) 77th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit.

JetBlue (B6) will be this year’s host airline for the three-day summit. It will be the first time the global gathering takes place at “The Hub’s” Boston’s Park Plaza Hotel and the sixth time in the United States. The last face-to-face meeting took place in Seoul in 2019.

IATA

COVID-19 Recovery Focus

This year will of course focus on the industry’s recovery post-COVID-19. IATA will reveal its latest economic forecast for the industry’s losses in 2021, as well as the latest recovery projections.

As vaccine and testing levels around the world continue to rise, there are positive signs that the industry’s recovery is moving in the right direction. The recent announcement that the US will soon welcome travelers from Europe is a massive step forward.

However, there is still a long way to go. A recent IATA report noted that air travel in August was down 56% compared to the same month the previous year.

There are also the issues facing airlines in countries where vaccine rollout has been significantly slower. This will lead to a big variation in airline recovery. Cargo trends, which unlike passenger operations have seen a surge in demand during the pandemic, will also be discussed.

Image: IATA

“Critical Climate Change Issues”

The new Director-General of IATA Willie Walsh, who took charge in April, said, “As we plan for the industry recovery from Covid-19 and address critical climate change issues, the in-person discussions and debates among the industry’s top leaders and stakeholders will be particularly significant.”

Indeed, COVID will not be the only hot topic on the agenda. Diversity, equality, and inclusion are set to be discussed. Then there is the very real challenge for the aviation industry to reduce carbon emissions as pressure from environmental groups mounts.

One of the three-day program’s highlights is how the industry can ensure sustainability moving forward. You can see the preliminary program here.

Willie Walsh, IATA Director General. Photo: IATA

2021 IATA AGM Speakers

Aengus Kelly, CEO AerCap

Akbar Al Baker, CEO Qatar Airways

Alan Murray Hayden, IATA Head of Airport, Passenger & Security Solutions

Annie Petsonk, US Department of Transportation

Brandon Fried, Executive Director Airforwarders Association

Charlie Baker, Governor of Massachusetts

Carsten Spohr, CEO Lufthansa

Conrad Clifford, Senior VP and Deputy Director General IATA

David Rockland, CEO Rockland Dutton

Deborah Flint, CEO Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA)

Don Colleran, CEO Fedex Express

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, University of Toronto

Ed Sims, CEO WestJet

Guillaume Faury, CEO Airbus

Harry Theoharis, Parliamentary Spokesperson, Hellenic Parliament

Jennifer Holmgren, CEO LanzaTech

Jessica Tyler, Head of Cargo, American Airlines

Joanna Geraghty, President and COO JetBlue Airways

John Heimlich, Vice President and Chief Economist, Airlines for America

Karen Walker, Air Transport World Editor-in-Chief and Group Air Transport Editor-in-Chief

Kristin Colvile, CEO SkyTeam

Lisa R. Cummins, Minister of Tourism & International Transport, Barbados

Lynne Embleton, CEO Aer Lingus

Peter Cerda, IATA Regional VP, The Americas

Peter Ingram, CEO Hawaiian Airlines

Pieter Elbers, CEO KLM

Rachel Kyte, Dean of The Fletcher School, Tufts University

Richard Quest, International Business Correspondent CNN

Robin Hayes, CEO JetBlue Airways and Chairman of the Board of Governors

Robyn Curnow, CNN Anchor

Rono Dutta, CEO IndiGo

Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)

Scott Kirby, CEO United Airlines

Sebastian Mikosz, IATA Senior VP Environment and Sustainability

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airlines

Stanley Deal, CEO Boeing Commercial Airplanes

Willie Walsh, IATA Director General