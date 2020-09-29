MIAMI – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released today its traffic forecast for 2020 with a 66% drop compared to 2019, which reflects a “weaker-than-expected recovery.” Previously, the association estimated a decline of 63%.
In August, the RPKs and ASKs continued their downward trends, recording 75.3% and 63.8%, respectively, in comparison to August 2019. Regarding the load factor, it dropped 27.2 points to an all-time low for August of 58.5%.
IATA also states that in August 2020, the recovery in air passenger services recorded a halt. This follows the fact that several government-imposed restrictions were put in place again due to new COVID-19 outbreaks.
For Q4 2020, IATA forecasts that recovery will continue to falter, according to forwarding booking numbers. The global RPKs, therefore, is now expected to have a drop of 68% in December from a year ago. The prior estimation was -55%.
IATA Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac explained that August had a “disastrous” traffic performance. The numbers “put a cap” on the “industry’s worst-ever summer season.” He added that, currently, the international demand recovery is “non-existent.”
Detailed Numbers of International Markets
Compared to July’s decline, overall August numbers slightly improved. However, the stats by themselves show an international passenger demand drop of 88.3%, a capacity drop of 79.5%, and a load factor fall of 48.7%.
|AUGUST 2020 (% YEAR-ON-YEAR)
|WORLD SHARE1
|RPK
|ASK
|PLF (%-PT)2
|PLF (LEVEL)3
|Total Market
|100.0%
|-75.3%
|-63.8%
|-27.2%
|58.5%
|Africa
|2.1%
|-87.4%
|-75.5%
|-36.6%
|39.0%
|Asia Pacific
|34.6%
|-69.2%
|-60.3%
|-19.0%
|65.0%
|Europe
|26.8%
|-73.0%
|-62.1%
|-25.5%
|63.5%
|Latin America
|5.1%
|-82.8%
|-77.5%
|-19.3%
|63.9%
|Middle East
|9.1%
|-91.3%
|-80.8%
|-44.9%
|37.2%
|North America
|22.3%
|-77.8%
|-59.4%
|-39.5%
|47.7%
Detailed Numbers of Domestic Markets
In August, domestic traffic fell by 50.9%, but it recorded a slight improvement in comparison to a 56.9% decline in July. As major indicators, inbound capacity went down to 34.5% and load factor fell to 64.2%.
|AUGUST 2020 (% YEAR-ON-YEAR)
|WORLD SHARE1
|RPK
|ASK
|PLF (%-PT)2
|PLF (LEVEL)3
|Total Market
|36.2%
|-50.9%
|-34.5%
|-21.5%
|64.2%
|Dom. Australia
|0.8%
|-91.5%
|-81.2%
|-44.9%
|37.1%
|Dom. Brazil
|1.1%
|-67.0%
|-64.3%
|-6.4%
|76.1%
|Dom. China P.R.
|5.1%
|-19.1%
|-5.9%
|-12.3%
|75.3%
|Dom. India
|1.3%
|-73.6%
|-66.0%
|-19.1%
|66.2%
|Dom. Japan
|6.1%
|-68.6%
|-28.4%
|-45.6%
|35.6%
|Dom. Russian Federation
|1.5%
|-3.8%
|-9.3%
|-4.6%
|86.4%
|Dom. US
|14.0%
|-69.3%
|-45.7%
|-37.7%
|48.9%
Featured photo: Airplanes at Airport. Photo: Brett Sayles.