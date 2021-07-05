MIAMI – Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Atitech have agreed to establish Europe’s first passenger-to-freighter aircraft conversion site at the Naples (NAP) Capodichino-based Atitech facilities.

Atitech is a leading MRO (Maintenance Revision Overhaul) concern based at NAP airport and shall enter the lucrative market of Boeing 737-700 and 800 freighter conversion to answer the increasing demand for this type of cargo aircraft, well suited to deal with the cargo space demand from the e-commerce.

The Atitech concern, in the past owned by Aeronavali Venice, is a globally well-reputed veteran MRO, holding FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) certifications Part 145 as well as EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) Part 145, and has extensive experience in aircraft maintenance and conversions. When owned by Aeronavali Venice the complex dealt with DC8-DC10-MD10-MD11 conversions and modifications.

Under the agreement, Atitech will bring forward solutions in aircraft conversion, maintenance, and renovation while providing training and support in licensing and registration. The new center will join the already existing two conversion centers in China and will participate in the IAI growing global impact.

The establishment of the conversion center requires important investments, advanced technology, and highly skilled personnel. Atitech, already possessing all of them, also has the necessary know-how in retrofitting Boeing aircraft and is looking forward to building strong cooperation with IAI.

IAI, based in Tel Aviv (TLV) Ben Gurion Airport, is also a well-known operator in the world of MROs and has a 70-year-long experience in aircraft maintenance, conversion, and upgrading. Among others, IAI clients include Amazon, DHL, Lockheed Martin, and Boeing.

IAI and Atitech officials attending the creation of a new aircraft conversion center in Naples-Capodichino. Photo: IAI Media

Comments from Atitech CEOs

Gianni Lettieri, Atitech President, stated, “By signing this contract with IAI we will restart the high-tech activity done when the North Capodichino Plant, today Atitech, belonged to Aeronavali Venice and specialized in conversion of DC8-DC10-MD10-MD1.”

He also added: “I am personally glad to see Atitech expanding its services portfolio with this new very high-tech product, in line with the strategy of the company targeting to make the Italian National MRO (Polo delle Manutenzioni-National Maintenance Center).”

While saying that the establishment of a conversion center in Europe was a “historical step for IAI, Yossi Melamed, IAI Executive VP and General Manager of Aviation Group, added. “Today, IAI’s converted freighter aircraft serve the world’s largest cargo companies and most of the e-commerce market.”

melamed added, “Atitech MRO was selected as a business partner to provide a solution to the European market among other markets as well. I feel confident the collaboration between these companies will mutually contribute to IAI and Atitech business.”