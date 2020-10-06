MIAMI – Technology has changed rapidly in the past few years, and with these changes, we have witnessed a lot of new developments in the business sectors. Today we have lots of new machinery that is helping businesses simplify production tasks, but it is not the hardware technology that is revolutionizing the business world; it’s artificial intelligence.

People have been talking about Why Artificial Intelligence Should be Deployed For Enhanced Data Centers and other critical business functions for years now. However, today we can see live examples of data science and AI implementation that gives us a glimpse into the future.

Just like all other industries, airlines have not been a stranger to artificial intelligence either. AI helps businesses make sense of big data, and airlines use it to streamline management, improve efficiency, and provide a better experience to its customers. In this article, I have mentioned the main applications of AI and data science in the airline industry. Let’s take a look:

Revenue Management

When it comes to revenue management, AI can be highly effective. Revenue management refers to using numbers and data to define how to sell a product, when to sell it, and how to reach people looking for it. It is based on the idea that the value of the product perceived by a customer depends on the location and the price they are willing to pay for it.

With this, airlines can adjust their price accordingly to stay more competitive and be customer-friendly. It also helps airlines identify the customers’ air routes, which can be more profitable for the airline. Airlines can now define the amount of money their customers are willing to spend and are setting their prices accordingly.

Maintenance and Safety

AI is not just helping airlines to understand their customers, but it also improves the quality of maintenance and safety. Delays and cancellations are something that airlines have always hated. When they have to postpone or cancel a flight because of maintenance or safety issues, it can cost them a lot of money.

Now with the help of AI, the health of the plane can be continuously monitored, which eliminates the need for an unexpected maintenance check. The technicians have advanced software on their phones that allow them to check on the airplane quickly, and they can also get its health history within just one click. This helps airlines save time and a lot of money.

Crew Management

Airlines work on a large scale, so when it comes to assigning duties to crew members, the scheduling department is always busy. The crew cannot be assigned randomly, so the scheduling department has to take several factors like license, work regulation, flight route, and off-days.

With the help of AI implantation, the scheduling department can get a bigger picture of the day to day tasks and can rely on AI as well at times to assign duties to a crew member. The system might not allow you to give all control to the computer, but it still streamlines the process up to a great extent.

Analyzes Feedback

AI allows airlines to analyze feedback in a way they have never done it before. People who travel often can provide an airline with much-needed feedback that can help them improve their services. With data analysis, airlines can identify the pain points for their customers and improve their services.

The data airlines can receive with the help of the latest AI software allows them to know why their customers aren’t happy and tell them what they can do to improve it. You should follow these 5 Tips to Accelerate Your Company’s AI Implementation to improve your service.

Improving Fuel Efficiency

An airplane needs a lot of fuel to burn to stay in the air, which cannot be ignored from a climate perspective. Airlines are emitting a lot of CO2 in the air, and they need to reduce in any way possible.

AI can help airlines plan better routes and manage the flight’s weight and functions in a way that will directly reduce carbon emission. The more fuel-efficient an airline is, the better it is for our climate, and airlines have begun to understand this.