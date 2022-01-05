MIAMI – Today, Airbus delivered the first TwoTwenty corporate jet to Comlux from its Mirabel, Canada A220 Final Assembly Line.

The aircraft is scheduled to enter service with its future owner, FIVE, in early 2023, following the completion of its VIP interior by Comlux, and will be registered as 9H-FIVE.

FIVE, the Dubai-based real estate, hospitality, and investment company, ordered the jet in November of 2021. The company will use the jet to transport customers to and from their various properties around the globe.

At the time of order, FIVE founder and owner, Kabir Mulchandani, said, “I am extremely pleased with the purchase of the ACJ TwoTwenty. It is a key milestone in the development of FIVE’s bouquet of offerings to our discerning global clientele.”

Photo: Airbus

FIVE’s VVIP TwoTwenty

FIVE’s new luxury aircraft will feature all of the top-of-class interior elements available, including 16 seats, a dining table for 6, and a master suite with a king-sized bed and shower. Additionally, the aircraft will include a fully equipped kitchen, electro-chromatic, and window shades LED lighting.

Passengers will have access to a myriad of entertainment choices, including non-stop high-speed internet, and two large media screens.

According to FIVE, the TwoTwenty will allow passengers “to experience a fresh new in-flight entertainment experience in the air, allowing passengers to dine, entertain and invigorate in the most opulent and private environment.”

Photo: Airbus

The ACJ TwoTwenty

Launched last year, the TwoTwenty represents Airbus Corporate Jet’s latest iteration of its VIP aircraft offering. The jet is capable of flying over 12 flight hours, VIP customers can seamlessly reach nearly every corner of the world.

Comlux placed an order for 15 of the aircraft types, with the first ordered in late 2020.