MIAMI – The first A350 has been delivered from Airbus’ Tianjin (TSN) Completion and Delivery Center (C&DC), now extended to this type from its previous A320 family dedicated facility.

The recipient of the A350-900, China Eastern Airlines (MU), is the largest Airbus operator in the country – the second-largest worldwide – flying a total of 413 Airbus aircraft split between 349 of the A320 family type, 55 from the A330 family, and nine A350.

The delivery is considered by Airbus as an “additional step in the expansion of its global footprint and long-term partnership with China.”

Airbus delivers First A350-900 from the Tianjin (China) Completion & Delivery Center. Photo: Airbus Media

The C&DC Facility

The new delivery facility, located at the same site of the Tianjin A320 family Final Assembly Line (FAL) and the Airbus Tianjin Delivery Center, ensures the final aircraft completion works, including the cabin installation, painting as well as production flight testing. It also takes care of the customer’s acceptance flight and final delivery.

After being inaugurated in 2017 and extended to the 330 types, the C&DC facility was expanded in 2019 during a visit of the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

The extension to the A350 family was announced by the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Beijing (PEK) by the Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, He Lifeng and Airbus CEO, Guillaume Faury,.

Airbus’ Tianjin Completion & Delivery Center. Image: Airbus Media

Comments from Airbus

George Xu, Airbus Executive Vice President and Airbus China CEO, commented by saying, “I’m proud that Airbus successfully extended the capability of the widebody C&DC in Tianjin to the A350, the latest new-generation aircraft, at such a difficult time of global aviation.”

He went on by adding, “Congratulations to China Eastern Airlines, our long-term strategic partner, for receiving the first A350 delivered from China, and I appreciate their trust in Airbus and in our products as always.”

In the first six months of 2021, Airbus has received a total of 915 orders from 49 airlines for the A350 family of aircraft making the type one of the most successful widebodies ever produced.

Article sourced from Airbus Press Release