FAA Orders A380 Engine Inspections After Air France Incident

MIAMI – The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered an inspection on every Airbus A380 after Air France’s engine failure.

Last month, Air France’s flight AF66 had to perform an emergency landing in Goose Bay, Canada (YYR) after it’s #4 engine exploded mid-air.

Consequently, the FAA is asking A380 owners and operators to perform visual inspections of all Engine Alliance (EA) Model GP7200 series and to remove them if defects are found to prevent further incidents.

These inspections will be mandatory to all A380s that have flown at least 3,500 trips, whereas aircraft that have flown less than 3,500 flights—but more than 2,000—must to be inspected within five weeks.

“An investigation to determine the cause of the failure is on going and we may consider additional rulemaking if final action is identified,” the FAA said in a statement.

Airbus will provide full technical assistance to the FAA and any other airline that needs it.

The GP7200 engines, manufactured by General Electric and United Technologies, account for 60% of the global market share of engines that power Airbus A380 aircraft that are currently in service.

Conversely, all the remaining A380s that are powered by Rolls-Royce engines are not affected by the FAA directive.

Air France, Emirates, Etihad, Qatar Airways, and Korean Air A380 are the airlines that currently operate the GP7200 engine model. There are about 120 Superjumbo jets in service.