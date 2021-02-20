MIAMI – On February 19, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a directive concerning the inspection of 222 Boeing 787 aircraft. The inspection is based on the decompression of the jets in the bilge barriers.

The control operation must be completed 45 days after the publication of the Airworthiness Directive (AD). The directive comes as Boeing faces numerous manufacturing defects on its 787 Dreamliners, which have caused extensive inspections and more than 80 undelivered aircraft.

Looking for Disengaged or Damaged Panels

Inspection requires continuous visual checks of the bilge barriers located in the forward and aft cargo compartments, to look for disengaged or damaged decompression panels.

The FAA said it urged inspection in the bilge area following another airworthiness directive issued in 2018, as the aviation authority had found multiple incidents where there were torn decompression panels.

Boeing is Working on a Modification

The first inspections will be completed at the end of the month, taking into account the 45 days required by the FAA directive. In addition to the 45 days, there will be another 120 days where this operation will be repeated. According to the FAA, the operation has a cost of $ 56,610.

Boeing is currently working on a change to address the problem, and once the change is developed, approved and available, FAA says it will consider other regulations.

