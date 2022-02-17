DALLAS – US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson announced his resignation after just over two-and-a-half years in the post.

Citing “mixed emotions and a heavy heart,” the FAA administrator said the decision, effective March 31 and made for family reasons, was difficult.

Dickson has been in Washington D.C. for most of the pandemic, away from his family in Georgia and Florida, which includes a new grandchild. According to a source acquainted with the situation, he decided to quit over the Christmas break and informed the US Department of Transportation last month.

“Over the past several years, my family has been a source of tremendous encouragement, strength and support,” Dickson, 64, wrote in a memo to staff. “Nevertheless, after sometimes long and unavoidable periods of separation from my loved ones during the pandemic, it is time to devote my full time and attention to them. As I wrote in my letter to President Biden, it is time to go home.”

Boeing 737 MAX 10 at Renton readying for first take-off. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

A Term in the Spotlight

After being named FAA administrator in August 2019 in the wake of the two Boeing 737 MAX disasters, Dickson has had to navigate the agency through a barrage of criticism over the agency’s oversight shortcomings during the plane’s certification.

Early in his tenure, Boeing pushed the FAA by making public remarks indicating that the MAX would be back in service soon. Dickson retaliated in November 2019 by releasing a video in which he spoke directly to the FAA safety engineers evaluating Boeing’s remedy.

His outspoken reprimand of Boeing’s then-CEO Dennis Muilenburg the following month for appearing to press the FAA on the return to service resulted in Boeing’s board losing faith in its CEO. Muilenburg was fired later that month.

Despite this, Dickson has been chastised by top members of Congress.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner N787BA in Boeing House Colors – Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Consequences and Responsibilities

Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., and Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, both of the United States House Transportation Committee, complained to the Department of Transportation inspector general last week about what they considered Dickson’s “disappointing response” to their concerns about the FAA’s failure to hold Boeing accountable for the MAX failures.

In November, he faced a feisty grilling in a Senate hearing, where he was forced to defend his agency against allegations that it was too sluggish to adopt aviation safety changes and rectify its oversight of Boeing. As a result of the MAX oversight failings, several front-line FAA safety engineers have requested greater housecleaning.

Dickson’s refusal to sanction FAA supervisors who had pressed workers to speed up the MAX’s certification showed a “lack of leadership,” according to one such engineer, who requested anonymity to the Seattle Times for fear of losing his job.

Nonetheless, the FAA has scrutinized Boeing far more closely in the last year than it has in the past.

This week, the US government warned Boeing that if it ultimately allows the resumption of 787 Dreamliner deliveries, it will conduct final inspections on each plane. Because of a wave of quality issues impacting the 787 manufacturing process, the FAA is withholding permission from Boeing to give final approval to fly.

Featured image courtesy: Georgia State University