Ex-Flybe Dash 8 Aircraft to Be Sold

LONDON – Skyworld Aviation has announced it will sell 11 of Flybe’s Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft.

The firm is working with HEH Hamburger EmissionsHaus in this process.

It is understood that the overall aim for these aircraft are full sales only.

Leasing opportunities may be considered, according to the company.

The selling of the aircraft comes following the demise of Flybe back in March this year.

Flybe Dash-8-400. Photo: Flybe.

The Specifics

The aircraft in question were produced between 2007 and 2009 for the airline.

It is unclear which air-frames in particular that will be sold on.

According to Planespotters.net, 26 Dash 8 Q400 were delivered between that two year period.

Those also represent aircraft that remained in the fleet right up to the bankruptcy.

Skyworld The Regional Specialist

Skyworld Aviation appears to be the correct choice for these aircraft.

The firm specialises in the regional aircraft sector.

It has completed around 600 aircraft-related transactions to 200 clients globally.

This represents a value of $1bn.

“Skyworld will continue to work alongside asset manager Finntech Aviation Services on both types and we will be offering the 2007 – 2009 vintage Q400s primarily for sale”, the company said in a statement.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Context

As well known, Flybe was well on the way to recovery following BREXIT uncertainty and poor financials.

Back in January 2019, Virgin Atlantic (VS) had announced plans to take over the carrier.

By February, the deal, through a consortium with Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital was finalised.

From there, the airline began announcing a plethora of routes including:

Thereafter came the uncertainty of no further investment into the airline before COVID-19 put the final nail in the coffin.

Ground Being Made up

Ever so slowly, the market is being rebuilt up.

Loganair (LM) in the same month of the Flybe administration process took on 16 routes from the airline.

Guernsey state carrier Aurigny then snapped up other routes as well.

Whilst the market has been shaken up and replaced, it may not necessarily fill up the gap.

Photo: James Field

Back in July, Airways spoke to Jon May, the Head of Crew Training and Stuart Mitchell, the Chief Pilot of Flybe.

They claimed that the regional market in the United Kingdom needed more support.

“Even after the catastrophic impact of COVID-19, there will be insufficient regional seat capacity to meet the reduced demand.”

“Thousands of jobs are dependent on the Regional Aviation sector.”

“Apart from the 2300 people directly employed by Flybe, the airline supported a vast number of businesses and employees in and around the regional airports it served.”

Flybe Bombardier Dash-8 Q400 aircraft. Photo: Wiki Commons

The Perspective of “Wait and See”

If everything, the whole perspective of “Wait and See” is very prevalent in the UK regional market.

It remains clear that going forward, a push for Passenger Service Obligation (PSO) routes is needed.

For the government not to do it would make it a lot harder to thrive in that market.

Only time will tell to see whether any further investment into PSOs will occur or not.