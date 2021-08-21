MIAMI – In an effort to harmonize Covid digital certification, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has made public the decision to render the EU Digital Covid Certificate (DCC), aka the Green Pass, and the UK National Health Service (NHS) Covid Pass uploadable in the IATA Travel Pass as a valid proof of vaccination.

The move now renders it possible for travelers to access updated Covid-19 travel requirements, import vaccination certificates, and create an electronic image of their travel documents with all this information regrouped in a single application. The information contained may then be used to check in with airlines or go thru the border controls with the assurance that the documents presented are genuine and refers to the traveler presenting them.

The harmonization step is deemed very important by IATA, which welcomes the work done by the EU in quickly developing the DCC which has led to a completed standardization of Covid-19 certification across the EU states, an essential action in support of the safe and constant recovery of the air travel industry while avoiding unnecessary waiting time in airports’ queues.

“COVID-19 vaccination certificates are becoming a widespread requirement for international travel. Handling the European and UK certificates through IATA Travel Pass is an important step forward, providing convenience for travelers, authenticity for governments, and efficiency for airlines,” commented Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President for Operations Safety and Security.

Image: EU Commission Press Center

Comments by IATA

On the same subject, IATA is calling upon the World Health Organization (WHO) to reconsider its works and aim toward a global digital vaccination certificate standard.

Nick Careen added a strong comment on this last subject by saying, “The absence of a global standard makes it much harder for airlines, border authorities, and governments to recognize and verify a traveler’s digital vaccination certificate. The industry is working around this by developing solutions that can recognize and verify certificates from individual countries. But this is a slow process that is hampering the restart of international travel.”

Seeing that countries are working to roll out their own vaccination programs, IATA suggests that, in the absence of a clear WHO standard on certifications, states should look at the EU DCC as a solution that regroups both the WHO guidelines and the possibility to restart global travel.

Swiss Airlines Airbus 220-300 HB-JCS. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Switzerland integration in EU DCC

In a similar move, the EU Commission has also integrated the Swiss-issued Covid vaccination certificate, which is now considered as equivalent to the DCC, the first case of a non-EU country whose document is directly connected to the EU Digital Covid Certification system and fully accepted for EU travel.

The new agreement on Covid certification will facilitate travel between the EU and Switzerland.

Article source: IATA and EU Commission press releases