MIAMI – The EU will publish contingency steps to keep flights in the air if it fails to strike a trade deal with the UK, according to officials familiar with the plans.

The step is an indication the bloc now sees a no deal scenario as a distinct possibility. EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier has long refused the demands of the Member States to make the proposals public, claiming they might interrupt his negotiations with London.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is going to Brussels on Wednesday evening for a crunch dinner with President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission in a last-ditch effort to unlock talks that have been stuck on the same issues for weeks.

Emergency Measures Post-Brexit

The emergency measures will be limited to a six-month duration of basic air and road transport, with 12 months for maritime movements, given the UK does the same for EU aircraft and haulers, according to the officials, who spoke to bnnbloomberg.ca on condition of anonymity.

A fourth measure covers aviation safety certificates in order to allow goods to be regularly used in EU aircraft so that the aircraft are not grounded. According to BNN Bloomberg, the four measures come on top of an earlier one, accepted last month, covering rail links via the Channel Tunnel.

In order to support those states and industries most impacted by Brexit, the bloc is also planning to launch a €5bn (US$6bn) fund.

