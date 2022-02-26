DALLAS – The European Union has announced the closure of its airspace to all Russian airlines and government aircraft in the latest escalation of the events following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Matthias Deis, deputy studio manager for German TV broadcaster ARD Capital Studio, announced the decision on Twitter.

EXKLUSIV: EU-Staaten machen Luftraum für russische Airlines dicht. Ist mir gerade aus verlässlicher Quelle bestätigt worden.



ARD-Hauptstadtstudio — Matthias Deiss (@MatthiasDeiss) February 26, 2022

Before the decision was announced late today, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, and the United Kingdom had closed off their airspace to Russian aircraft. It is uncertain whether the decision includes the 41 Eurocontrol member states, Israel and Morocco.

Today, two KLM flights bound to St. Petersburg and Moscow returned to Amsterdam. The airline said in a press release that it had halted all the flights to Russia for the next week, including the passing “over Russian territory en route to other destinations.”

Lufthansa also called back earlier two flights bound to Seoul-Incheon and Tokyo Haneda today. The German airline cited “current and emerging regulatory situations” derived from the ongoing conflict in a statement.

Lufthansa will not use Russian airspace for the next seven days due to the current and emerging regulatory situation. Flights to Russia will be suspended during this period. We continue to monitor the situation closely and are in close exchange with the authorities.

It is expected that the Russian government will announce a ban to all European airlines to fly to Russia and overflying its airspace.

The closure of the European airspace will prove to be a hurdle for the Russian airlines serving Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave between Poland and Lithuania along the Baltic.

A new air route to #Kaliningrad. The Baltic states and #Poland have closed their airspace to #Russia. pic.twitter.com/dKhtuzXVNh — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 26, 2022

This is a developing story.

Featured Image: Daniel Gorun/Airways