Emirates Confirms Order For Up to 36 Additional Airbus A380s

MIAMI — Emirates and Airbus have confirmed their previously signed Memorandum of Understanding in which 20 extra Airbus A380s with a further 16 options were booked by the Emirati carrier.

The total agreement for 36 aircraft is valued at US$16 billion based on the recent list prices, and deliveries are expected to begin as early as 2020.

The order was signed and confirmed at the World Government Summit by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman, and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group; and Mikail Houari, Airbus President for Africa and the Middle East.

Additionally, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, ruler of the Emirate of Dubai and Edouard Philippe, Prime Minister of France were also present.

“This agreement underscores our commitment to the A380 programme, providing stability to the A380 production line and supporting thousands of high-value jobs across the aviation supply chain,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

READ MORE: Emirates to Launch New Flight to Santiago de Chile via São Paulo

“For Emirates, the A380 has been a successful aircraft for our customers, our operations, and our brand. We look forward to continuing working with Airbus to further enhance the aircraft and onboard product,” he continued.

Fabrice Brégier, Airbus President Commercial Aircraft and Chief Operating Officer, said, “We thank Emirates, HH Sheikh Ahmed, Tim Clark and Adel Al-Redha for their continued confidence in the A380, which has so successfully transformed air travel in the 21st century.”

“This latest agreement further demonstrates the strength of our valued partnership with Emirates in support of their impressive growth,” he later added.

The 4-class flagship airliner can seat a total of 575 passengers and offers a range of 8,200 nautical miles (15,200 kilometers).

Airbus guarantees that the A380 is “the world’s roomiest aircraft.” It offers the widest seats, wide aisles and more floor space, according to the manufacturer.

According to Airbus, as of today, over 200 million passengers have flown on board an Airbus A380. Today, every two minutes, an Airbus A380 either takes off or lands at some of the 240 airports around the world, ready to welcome this magnificent aircraft. To date, 222 A380s have been delivered to 13 Airlines.

Currently, 222 Airbus A380s have been delivered to 13 airlines around the world.

This commitment by Emirates represents a much-needed lifeline for the world’s largest commercial airplane, which hadn’t received formal orders for a very long time.

However, the fact that Airbus will depend on Emirates to keep their A380 program running, demonstrates that the real value of the airplane is degrading.

With this new commitment, Airbus will make great efforts to sell more airplanes at the upcoming Farnborough Air Show in July.