DALLAS – Embraer and Spanish aerostructures manufacturer Aernnova have announced a new strategic partnership involving two subsidiaries: Embraer Portugal Estruturas Metálicas (EEM) and Embraer Portugal Estruturas em Compósitos (EEC). The two subsidiaries are located inside the Aeronautical Industry Park of Évora.

According to an Embraer press release, Aernnova will acquire all the shares of the two subsidiaries for a reference price of US$172m. The final amount is subject to adjustment on the closing date, which, pending the completion of certain conditions, is expected to be met in the first quarter of 2022.

Under the conditions of the agreement, Aernnova will assume control of the operations of the industrial plans based in Évora. Simultaneously, the Spanish company will sign a supply agreement to secure current production packages for Embraer aircraft.

The relationship between the two companies dates back to 1993 when Aernnova won the contract to design and manufacture the complete wing (including systems) of the Embraer ERJ 145.

Évora’s Aeronautical Industry Park

EEM and EEC facilities measure 37,100 and 31,800-square meters respectively and account for around 500 total employees. The sites produce wing skins and panels, wing components, composite parts, and parts of vertical and horizontal stabilizers.

The two facilities contribute to the production of some of the top-selling aircraft from the Bazilian manufacturer: the Praetor 500 and Praetor 600 business jets, the two generations of the E-Jets family of commercial jets. Parts of the military multi-mission aircraft KC-390 Millennium are also produced by EEM and EEC.

Évora industrial installations will become, after the acquisition, Aernnova’s largest production center in the world. It will surpass other production sites of the Spanish company based in Mexico, the UK, and Spain.

Embraer House Colors E195E2 PR-ZIQ Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

Words from the CEOs

Francisco Gomes Neto, President and CEO of Embraer pointed out, “This agreement is an important step toward the footprint optimization strategic initiative, which aims to better use of our assets and improve the company’s profitability.”

Mr. Ricardo Chocarro, CEO of Aernnova, commented on the partnership, “This deal is another step forward in Aernnova’s growth strategy, further underlining the company’s status as a global leader in the design and manufacturing of aerostructures.”

Mr. Chocarro, on future plans, continued: “We plan to further develop the operations of the facilities, and establish Évora as a global aerostructure manufacturing benchmark, with the technical and commercial support of Aernnova group, and with the continuous commitment of the company to a digital and sustainable aeronautical industry.”