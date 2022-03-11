DALLAS – Embraer, the Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer, has released its Q4 2021 and 2021 financial year results.

Highlights of its commercial operations included the delivery of 16 jets in Q4; the sale of 92 aircraft over the entire financial year, including 50 E195-E2s; and an adjusted EBIT margin of 0.3% in 4Q21 (+0.5 pp / y-o-y). Revenue increased to US$1.32bn in 2021 from US$1.11bn in 2020.

The company’s outlook for commercial deliveries in 2021 was between 45 and 50 planes. Embraer met that forecast by delivering 48 jets. Nine planes were delivered in the first and third quarters, with 14 and 16 delivered in Q2 and Q4 respectively. This is up from 44 deliveries in 2020.

Overall, the company has a backlog of US$2.8bn in orders, 53% (about $US1.48 billion) of which is commercial aircraft. This is Embraer’s best backlog since Q2 2018.

Net revenue was also in line with the company’s outlook. It had predicted between US$4 and 5bn. The actual net revenue was US$4.197bn. This is an 11% increase over 2020 numbers.

In terms of the outlook for 2022, Embraer plans to deliver 60 to 70 commercial aircraft. It looks forward to overall revenues of between US$4.5 and 5.0bn.

The manufacturer expects no supply disruption to stem from the Russia/Ukraine conflict.

Embraer’s Energia Familia aircraft. Photo: Embraer

Corporate Responsibility

In terms of corporate responsibility and operations, Embraer pledges to be carbon neutral by 2040. It will work toward incorporating SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuels) and powering its facilities using 100% renewable energy.

The company also has programs to develop new technologies, move to 50% diverse hires in all-new entry-level employee programs by 2025, and have 20% of women in senior leadership positions by 2025.

It is also pursuing a robust ethics and compliance program, is striving for the highest international standards of governance, and aims for high safety standards with its products aligned with international requirements.

The complete report (online PowerPoint) is available at this link.

Featured image: Embraer ERJ145: Photo: Embraer