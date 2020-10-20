MIAMI – Embraer delivered a total of 28 jets in the third quarter of 2020. Seven were commercial aircraft and 21 were executive jets (19 light and 2 large). As of September 30, the firm order backlog totaled US$15.1bn.

During 3Q, Embraer Executive Jets reached the milestone of delivering the 250th business jet in operation in Latin America. Two separate Brazilian customers received a Phenom 100EV and a Phenom 300E.

In the same period, Embraer Executive Jets delivered the first Phenom 300E with the new Bossa Nova interior to Joe Howley, co-founder of Patient Airlift Services (PALS).

Embraer E175-E2. Photo: Embraer.

Helvetic Airways Conversions

Also in the third quarter, Helvetic Airways (2L) signed a commitment to convert four of its remaining firm orders to the larger E195-E2 aircraft. The original order announced in September 2018 was for 12 E190-E2s with purchase rights for a further 12, and conversion rights to E195-E2.

Embraer has so far delivered five E190-E2s to Helvetic, and all deliveries of the remaining seven aircraft, including the four E195-E2s, will be completed before the end of 2021.

Also in Q3, Bamboo Airways (QH) of Vietnam received and started operations with two first generation used E195 aircraft.