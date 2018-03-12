Airways Magazine

Embraer to Deliver First E190-E2 to Widerøe This Spring

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Embraer to Deliver First E190-E2 to Widerøe This Spring

Embraer to Deliver First E190-E2 to Widerøe This Spring
March 12
12:00 2018
Print This Article

MIAMI — Embraer announced that on April 4, 2018, it will deliver the first of three E190-E2, registered as LN-WEA, to launch operator, Widerøe.

Today, the manufacturer unveiled that the aircraft is moving off the assembly line into its flight testing phase.

READ MORE: Widerøe Named as Embraer E190-E2 Launch Operator

The Norwegian flag carrier intends to introduce the 114-seat single class aircraft on flights between Bergen and Tromso, Norway.

Likewise, it will take delivery of its second and third Embraer E190-E2 in May, and June, respectively.

On February 28, 2018, surpassing 2,000 flight hours, Embraer had its E190-E2 certified by the Brazilian Civil Aviation Agency (Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil – ANAC), the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency).

Also, some 45,000 hours of tests for the aircraft were conducted in laboratories with rigs for aircraft avionics, flight controls, and electrical, hydraulic, and environmental system.

According to the manufacturer, the Embraer E2 program has been one of the most efficient, and on-time in commercial aviation history.

READ MORE: Embraer E190-E2 Certified by ANAC, FAA and EASA

As of today, Embraer has gained 68 firm orders for the E190-E2 from different companies, including Widerøe, Air Astana, Aircastle, Tianjin Airlines, and the International Lease Finance Corporation (ILFC).

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana will be the second operator of the aircraft and will take the first of five E2s leased from AerCap in the second half of the year.

READ MORE: First Embraer E190-E2 to Be Delivered in 2018

Currently, Widerøe operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 22 de Havilland Canada Dash 8-100, along with three Bombardier Dash 8-Q200, seven Dash 8-300, and 11 Dash 8-Q400. It serves 41 domestic and 6 international destinations.

129
Tags
Air AstanaE190-E2EmbraerWiderøe

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Zvonimir Tolj

Zvonimir Tolj

Online Editor. Journalism and Communications Student. A newcomer into the Aviation World, growing into an avid AvGeek. I live for Pop Music, Photography, Travel, Food, and devoted to Fashion, and Editorial Design. "It's hard to find a balance between sound and peace." zvonimir@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.