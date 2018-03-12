Embraer to Deliver First E190-E2 to Widerøe This Spring

MIAMI — Embraer announced that on April 4, 2018, it will deliver the first of three E190-E2, registered as LN-WEA, to launch operator, Widerøe.

Today, the manufacturer unveiled that the aircraft is moving off the assembly line into its flight testing phase.

The Norwegian flag carrier intends to introduce the 114-seat single class aircraft on flights between Bergen and Tromso, Norway.

Likewise, it will take delivery of its second and third Embraer E190-E2 in May, and June, respectively.

On February 28, 2018, surpassing 2,000 flight hours, Embraer had its E190-E2 certified by the Brazilian Civil Aviation Agency (Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil – ANAC), the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency).

Certified! Today, our #Embraer #E190E2 received Type Certification from Brazil’s ANAC, the FAA & Europe’s EASA. We’re right on sked for 1st delivery in April. pic.twitter.com/kETpHsvdmm — Embraer (@embraer) February 28, 2018

Also, some 45,000 hours of tests for the aircraft were conducted in laboratories with rigs for aircraft avionics, flight controls, and electrical, hydraulic, and environmental system.

According to the manufacturer, the Embraer E2 program has been one of the most efficient, and on-time in commercial aviation history.

As of today, Embraer has gained 68 firm orders for the E190-E2 from different companies, including Widerøe, Air Astana, Aircastle, Tianjin Airlines, and the International Lease Finance Corporation (ILFC).

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana will be the second operator of the aircraft and will take the first of five E2s leased from AerCap in the second half of the year.

Currently, Widerøe operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 22 de Havilland Canada Dash 8-100, along with three Bombardier Dash 8-Q200, seven Dash 8-300, and 11 Dash 8-Q400. It serves 41 domestic and 6 international destinations.