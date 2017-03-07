Embraer Rolls Out the E195-E2

MIAMI — Embraer’s second E-Jet E2 variant, the E195-E2, rolled out today, March 7. The jetliner is to date the largest jet aircraft ever produced in Brazil.

The E195-E2 has three additional rows of seats, when compared to the current generation E195, and it can be configured with 120 seats in two classes of service, or up to 146 in a single class. The aircraft also has a significant increase in range of 450 nautical miles, which allows trips of up to 2,450 nautical miles.

“The airplane will save up to 24% in fuel and 20% in maintenance costs per seat, when compared to the current E195. A portion of these savings will be achieved with the new engine technology, but the greatest competitive advantage of the E195-E2 lies in the optimization of its structure and of its various systems,” explained Luís Carlos Affonso, COO, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

“The E195-E2 has the potential to significantly change the fleet profile of airlines around the world. With a 20% lower cost per trip and a cost per seat similar to larger aircraft, the E195-E2 becomes the ideal aircraft for regional business growth as well as low-cost business plans and complementing existing mainline fleets” said John Slattery, President & CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

Embraer will use two aircraft for the E195-E2 certification campaign. The first prototype will be used for the aerodynamic and performance tests. The second prototype, which will also make its inaugural flight by the end of this year, will be used for the validation of maintenance tasks and passenger cabin.

Since its launch, the E2 program has reached 690 commitments, 275 of which are firm orders and 415 of which are options and purchase rights, from both airline customers and leasing companies.

With the first flight scheduled for the coming months, the E195-E2 is expected to enter into service in the first half of 2019.