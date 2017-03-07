Airways Magazine

Embraer Rolls Out the E195-E2

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Embraer Rolls Out the E195-E2

Embraer Rolls Out the E195-E2
March 07
15:35 2017
Print This Article

MIAMI — Embraer’s second E-Jet E2 variant, the E195-E2, rolled out today, March 7. The jetliner is to date the largest jet aircraft ever produced in Brazil.

The E195-E2 has three additional rows of seats, when compared to the current generation E195, and it can be configured with 120 seats in two classes of service, or up to 146 in a single class. The aircraft also has a significant increase in range of 450 nautical miles, which allows trips of up to 2,450 nautical miles.

“The airplane will save up to 24% in fuel and 20% in maintenance costs per seat, when compared to the current E195. A portion of these savings will be achieved with the new engine technology, but the greatest competitive advantage of the E195-E2 lies in the optimization of its structure and of its various systems,” explained Luís Carlos Affonso, COO, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

“The E195-E2 has the potential to significantly change the fleet profile of airlines around the world. With a 20% lower cost per trip and a cost per seat similar to larger aircraft, the E195-E2 becomes the ideal aircraft for regional business growth as well as low-cost business plans and complementing existing mainline fleets” said John Slattery, President & CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

Embraer will use two aircraft for the E195-E2 certification campaign. The first prototype will be used for the aerodynamic and performance tests. The second prototype, which will also make its inaugural flight by the end of this year, will be used for the validation of maintenance tasks and passenger cabin.

Since its launch, the E2 program has reached 690 commitments, 275 of which are firm orders and 415 of which are options and purchase rights, from both airline customers and leasing companies.

With the first flight scheduled for the coming months, the E195-E2 is expected to enter into service in the first half of 2019.

34
Tags
E175-E2E190-E2E195 E2Embraer

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!