DALLAS – The Board of Directors of Brazilian manufacturer Embraer has approved a three-year hiatus in the development of the E175-E2 aircraft.

The re-programming of activities is linked to ongoing US mainline scope clause discussions with pilot unions regarding the maximum take-off weight (MTOW) limitation for aircraft with up to 76 seats, as well as current global commercial aviation market conditions and continued interest in the current E175 jet in the US market, as in previous years.

The E-Jet E2 Family

The Embraer E-Jet E2 family of medium-range jet airliners is the successor to Embraer’s initial E-Jet. The program debuted during the 2013 Paris Air Show. The first variant, the E190-E2, flew for the first time on May 23, 2016, was certified on February 28, 2018, and went into service with Widerøe (WF) on April 24 of that same year.

The first prototype of the E175-E2 was completed in April 2019. At the time, Embraer said that the rollout would be scheduled for November, with the maiden flight taking place before the end of the year, for a 2021 entry date. COVID-19 was just around the corner.

The E175-E2 did take to the skies for the first time on December 12 from So José dos Campos and flew for 2 hours and 18 minutes, kicking off a 24-month test and certification program that would include two more planes.

Two years later, Embraer anticipates continuing the type’s program development after the aforementioned hiatus, resulting in a re-programming of the aircraft’s introduction into service between 2027 and 2028.

In line with its innovation and growth strategy, the Brazilian aerospace multinational says it will keep its shareholders and the market up to date on any new material information about the transaction.

