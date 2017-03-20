Embraer’s Fourth Embraer E190-E2 Joins the Flight Test Program

MIAMI — Last Friday, Embraer’s fourth E190-E2 testbeb (PR-ZGQ • MSN 19020004) joined the flight test program after completing a two-hour flight. As previously reported, the aircraft will be used for specific interior tests such as cabin evacuation, environmental comfort and internal noise.

The airframer reported in a statement that the flight test fleet has accumulated more than 650 flight hours since its first flight in May 2016, just three months after its rollout. The second prototype joined the fleet on July 8, followed by the third testbed a month later.

Embraer has also completed about 21,000 hours of tests in ground-based rigs, including an “iron bird” which simulates the E2’s hydraulic, avionics and flight control systems.

“Embraer has already frozen the aerodynamic configuration and concluded many tests such as flying qualities assessment, short field takeoff and landing, climb performance, in-flight thrust determination, landing gear stability and other systems tests. Shortly, we will do high speed flying qualities, flutter, natural ice and cold soak tests,” explains Luís Carlos Affonso, COO, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

The third prototype has been flown to Florida, where it will undergo tests at the McKinley Climatic Laboratory to evaluate how the aircraft endures extreme cold conditions.

The E2 family aircraft is a major upgrade to the original EJet series launched over a decade ago. Embraer has redesigned the wing of the EJet and installed the Pratt & Whitney PW1900G in the next generation of the airliner.



The new family will comprise the E175-E2, the smallest member of the family, the E190-E2 and the stretched E195-E2.

The first E190-E2 will be delivered in the first half of 2018 to Norway’s Widerøe.