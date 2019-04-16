Embraer E195-E2 Acquires ANAC, EASA & FAA Approval

Article Written by Ryan Taylor

LONDON – At the head office of Embraer in São José dos Campos Brazil the canapes and champagne were rolled out today, Monday 15th April 2019.

This was to celebrate the certification of the Embraer E-195 E2 from three aviation regulators across the globe.

Embraer is the world’s leading manufacturer of commercial aircraft up to 150 seats with more than 100 customers from all over the world.

For the E-Jets program alone, Embraer has logged more than 1,800 orders and 1,500 deliveries, redefining the traditional concept of regional aircraft by operating across a range of business applications.

The big brother of the Embraer E-Jet E2 family with a maximum seating configuration for 146 seats in a high-density layout or 120 seats in a two-class configuration with a range of 2,600nm.

The E195-E2 is designed to offer improved performance and fuel efficiency compared to the existing E195 jet.

The ANAC, Brazilian Civil Aviation Agency (Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil); the FAA (U.S. Federal Aviation Administration) and EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) unanimously granted the E195-E2 certification for commercial service today.

Embraer President & CEO, Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva, stated “Just like the E190-E2, we once again obtained type certification simultaneously from three major world regulatory authorities.”

“This is another great achievement from our engineering and program teams. They’ve built, and now have certification for, the most efficient single-aisle jet on the market. And they’ve done it again right on schedule and exceeding specification.”

Using two prototypes during the certification and testing phase has wielded excellent performance and a design is superior to the specification.

John Slattery, President & CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation said “Our flight tests confirmed that the aircraft is better than its original specification.”

“Fuel consumption is 1.4% lower than expected – that’s 25.4% less fuel per seat compared to the current-generation E195. Maintenance costs are 20% lower.”

“There’s no question that airlines are going to love this aeroplane’s economics. The E195-E2 is the ideal aircraft for growing the regional business and complementing existing low-cost and mainline fleets.”

The Embraer E195 E2 is expected to enter service in the second half of 2019 with the Brazilian Airline Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras and Binter Canarias Airlines of Spain.

It is widely accepted Embraer build excellent and reliable regional aircraft as well as a respectable portfolio of smaller aircraft optimised for private and business use.

There are only a handful of E2 jets in service currently. But I can’t wait to see them coming soon to an airport near you.