DALLAS – Embraer has launched a program to convert used E190 and E195 passenger planes into freighters. The first deliveries are expected in 2024.

According to the company, the initiative was created in response to the rapid expansion of e-commerce and the resulting increasing demand for cargo capacity, particularly in smaller markets.

Embraer says its E-Jet freighters will have structural upgrades rather than simple quick-change methods that involve removing seats from passenger cabins. Overhead bins will be removed, new smoke detection and fire suppression systems will be installed, and the main deck floor will be reinforced. Additionally, a cargo handling system and a new forward cargo door will be installed.

An Emerging Market Opportunity

With the program, Embraer wants to bridge the gap between turboprop and bigger narrow-body freighters by bringing the notion of “right-sizing” to the cargo business.

The flexibility of the E-Jet freighters to offer optimum loading options is what makes them so appealing, according to Embraer. Cargo carriers can improve efficiency by better matching capacity to demand. In smaller markets, the E-Jet freighters would offer greater frequency and better operational costs than larger aircraft.

E-Jet F Maximum Cargo Capacity

Embraer says the weights and quantities are outstanding when under-floor bulk freight and main deck ULD or pallet capacity are combined:

The E195F has a similar range and payload capacity to the Boeing 737-300SF (almost 2,500 nm), but it uses less fuel, emits fewer emissions, and has cheaper maintenance and cash operating costs.

