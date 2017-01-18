Airways Magazine

Embraer Completes Wing Mating of its E195-E2 Prototype

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • High Flyer Interview: Mark Schwab, CEO, Star Alliance MIAMI — Mark Schwab is CEO of Star Alliance Services GmbH, founded in 1997, where he and his team coordinate the development and strategies of the world’s first global airline...
  • WestJet Kicks Off Mesa Service Canadian carrier Westjet inaugurated today a service to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport from Calgary. A second service from Edmonton is set to start next Saturday, January 21. Service between Calgary and...
  • Safran to buy Zodiac Aerospace in $9 billion deal MIAMI — French aerospace firm Safran SA said Thursday it had agreed to buy Zodiac Aerospace in a deal valued at $9 billion. According to Safran, “the transaction would create...
  • American Airlines to Add Basic Economy Fare MIAMI — American Airlines has formally launched its Basic Economy fare class, set to go for sale from next Friday, February 10 in “select markets”. Similar to United Airlines, American...
  

Embraer Completes Wing Mating of its E195-E2 Prototype

Embraer Completes Wing Mating of its E195-E2 Prototype
January 18
09:49 2017
Print This Article

MIAMI — Work on the first Embraer E195-E2, the largest member of the next generation of regional jets of the Brazilian airframer is on track and progressing well.

The company reported today that the prototype has achieved the wing mating and landing-gear installation milestones. The wing is the largest of three different designs devised for the three E2 variants.

In February 2016, Embraer decided to extend the E195-E2 wingspan to 1.4 meters (4.6 feet), thus increasing aspect ratio and maximum takeoff weight by 4,400 pounds, as well improving the lift-to-drag ratio.

These changes extend the E195-E2 range, which now is listed by Embraer at 2,450 nautical miles.

The E195-E2 can seat up to 132 passengers in a one-class layout thanks to a fuselage stretch that adds three rows of seats at four-abreast, and it will be powered by Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan engines.

Announced in the 2013 Paris Air Show, The E2 program has reaped 275 firm orders plus Letters of Intent, options and purchase rights covering another 415 aircraft, giving a total of 690 commitments from airlines and leasing companies.

The first delivery of an EJet-E2 (the E190-E2) is expected for the first half of 2018 while the E195-E2 is scheduled to enter into service in 2019 and the shorter E175-E2 in 2021.

18
Tags
E175-E2E190-E2E195 E2EJet-E2Embraer

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Roberto Leiro

Roberto Leiro

Airline and Aviation Writer, with a Fascination for Languages and History, Translator, Incurable Planespotter and Aviation Enthusiast.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!