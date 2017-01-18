Embraer Completes Wing Mating of its E195-E2 Prototype

MIAMI — Work on the first Embraer E195-E2, the largest member of the next generation of regional jets of the Brazilian airframer is on track and progressing well.

The company reported today that the prototype has achieved the wing mating and landing-gear installation milestones. The wing is the largest of three different designs devised for the three E2 variants.

In February 2016, Embraer decided to extend the E195-E2 wingspan to 1.4 meters (4.6 feet), thus increasing aspect ratio and maximum takeoff weight by 4,400 pounds, as well improving the lift-to-drag ratio.

These changes extend the E195-E2 range, which now is listed by Embraer at 2,450 nautical miles.

The E195-E2 can seat up to 132 passengers in a one-class layout thanks to a fuselage stretch that adds three rows of seats at four-abreast, and it will be powered by Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan engines.

Announced in the 2013 Paris Air Show, The E2 program has reaped 275 firm orders plus Letters of Intent, options and purchase rights covering another 415 aircraft, giving a total of 690 commitments from airlines and leasing companies.

The first delivery of an EJet-E2 (the E190-E2) is expected for the first half of 2018 while the E195-E2 is scheduled to enter into service in 2019 and the shorter E175-E2 in 2021.