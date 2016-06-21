Airways Magazine

Embraer Appoints John Slattery as its New Commercial Aviation President and CEO

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Embraer Appoints John Slattery as its New Commercial Aviation President and CEO

Embraer Appoints John Slattery as its New Commercial Aviation President and CEO
June 21
18:30 2016
Print This Article

MIAMI  — Embraer has announced today that John Slattery will be the President and CEO for its Commercial Aviation business unit, effective as of July 2016.

The former head of the business unit, Paulo Cesar Silva, was appointed earlier this month to take over as the new CEO of the Brazilian airframer, once current CEO Frederico Curado leaves his office after nearly a decade at the helm of the company.

Paulo Cesar Silva, Embraer CEO. (Credits: Embraer)

Paulo Cesar Silva, Embraer CEO. (Credits: Embraer)

Slattery joined Embraer in March 2011 as Vice President of Customer Finance and Asset Manager, and subsequently promoted to the business unit’s Chief Commercial Officer. Under his tenure, Slattery drove successful sales campaigns of the current E-Jet and E-Jet E2 family aircraft.

Prior to joining Embraer, Slattery spent 15 years in different executive and leadership roles at various aircraft leasing business and financial institutions.

0
Tags
CEOE-JetE-Jet E2Embraer

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Roberto Leiro

Roberto Leiro

Airline and Aviation Writer, with a Fascination for Languages and History, Translator, Incurable Planespotter and Aviation Enthusiast.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment

Only registered users can comment.

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!