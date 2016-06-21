Embraer Appoints John Slattery as its New Commercial Aviation President and CEO

MIAMI — Embraer has announced today that John Slattery will be the President and CEO for its Commercial Aviation business unit, effective as of July 2016.

The former head of the business unit, Paulo Cesar Silva, was appointed earlier this month to take over as the new CEO of the Brazilian airframer, once current CEO Frederico Curado leaves his office after nearly a decade at the helm of the company.

Slattery joined Embraer in March 2011 as Vice President of Customer Finance and Asset Manager, and subsequently promoted to the business unit’s Chief Commercial Officer. Under his tenure, Slattery drove successful sales campaigns of the current E-Jet and E-Jet E2 family aircraft

Prior to joining Embraer, Slattery spent 15 years in different executive and leadership roles at various aircraft leasing business and financial institutions.