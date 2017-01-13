Embraer Achieves Orders and Deliveries Goals for 2016

MIAMI — Embraer, the world’s third largest commercial airframer, said on Friday it delivered 108 commercial jets in 2016. According to the company, the numbers match the estimates of 105 to 110 passenger jetliners reported to the market throughout the year.

“2016 was a year of major challenges in the aviation industry due to global economic and political uncertainties. In response to this scenario, Embraer is implementing important actions and making adjustments to be well positioned in all business segments it operates,” says Embraer President & CEO, Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva.

The highlight of 2016 for Embraer has been the progress of its EJet-E2 program, with the first flight of the E190-E2 on May 23, just three months after the rollout of the airliner in late February, and before the date originally scheduled.

The maturity of the E190-E2 program allowed Embraer to present the aircraft for the first time in the Farnborough Airshow. During the show, Embraer announced new orders for the E2 family aircraft, with six E195-E2 for Arkia Israel Airlines, and five E190-E2s for Indonesian regional airline Kalstar Aviation.

Also, the Brazilian airframer scored a major order in April, when Horizon Air placed a firm order for 30 E175 plus options for another 33 aircraft. The value of the contract is US$ 2.8 billion, based on current list prices, if all the options are exercised. Other major highlights include the delivery of the 1,300th E-Jet to China’s Tianjin Airlines, and the signing of a contract with United Airlines for the firm sale of 24 E175 jets, transferring aircraft that were previously assigned to Republic Airways Holdings in Embraer’s backlog.