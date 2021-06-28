MIAMI – Brazilian plane-maker Embraer has revealed that it hoped to launch its new clean-sheet designed turboprop in 2022.

The aircraft’s design is based on its popular E-Jet family of aircraft. It’s also Embraer’s first turboprop since production of its popular EMB120 ‘Brasilia’ ended in 2001.

Arjan Meijer became the new President and CEO of Embraer Commercial unit in June. Photo: Embraer.

Market Focus

Speaking at an online delivery ceremony for Helvetic Airways first E195-E2, Arjan Meijer, Chief Executive of Embraer said the company was “still very much focused on the (turboprop) segment.” Entry in to service is currently planned for 2027.

Meijer claims the aircraft will “really stand apart from the products out there today” and “bring new appeal passenger appeal to the segment.”

Embraer has previously stated that the new airliner would have two variants, seating between 70-100 passengers. Its smaller capacity will offer a convenient alternative to its E-jet series. This capacity would however put it in direct competition with the 88-seat E175-E2 jet.

Entry-in-to-service of the E175-E2 has now been pushed back to 2024. Photo: Embraer.

E-Jet Issues

However, entry-in-to-service of the smallest of the E-Jet family has now been pushed back to 2024. Orders for the type have also been slow to develop. The manufacturer has no firm orders in its official backlog and only a conditional order for 100 airframes from US regional Skywest.

The turboprop market has also stagnated in recent years. Its other main competitors the ATR 42/72 and Dash-8-400 have seen sales stall, with production of the Dash-8 being temporarily suspended. Embraer hopes that its new ‘environmentally friendly’ aircraft will appeal to airlines as a direct replacement for these models.