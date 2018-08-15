Edinburgh Airport Breaks Record In July

LONDON – Edinburgh Airport surpassed the 1.5 million passenger boundary for the first time in its history.

For July 2018, the airport recorded 1,501,988 passengers passing through its terminals, which is a staggering 6.3% increase compared to the same period last year.

Out of the 1,501,988 people that used the airport, 498,699 were domestic, (up 4.3%), and 1,003,289 were international (up 7.3%), which brings their annual total to around 13,853,483 passengers.

Photo: Ad Meskens

The airport claims that the record is part of the busiest summer schedule in the region, with many families spending the school summer holidays abroad. Incoming tourists have also boosted the traffic numbers at the airport.

“These are fantastic figures for the airport, for Edinburgh and for Scotland, and they show an increase in passenger demand of 60% over the past 5 years,” said Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport.

“That is phenomenal growth and easily makes us one of Europe’s fasting growing airports… it’s something we should be proud of as it delivers wide-ranging benefits for the country through job creation, tourism spends and business growth.”

Even though it isn’t clear when Edinburgh is due to hit the 17 million passenger mark, the airport seems ready to accommodate that amount of traffic.

Gordon Dewar admits that it is within the airport’s scope to continue growing the infrastructure to host more passengers.

“We have invested huge sums already to keep up with that demand and are now for the first time in a position where we’re ahead of that curve thanks to a terminal expansion which will see us grow our passenger capacity to more than 17 million,” he said.

Dewar claims that the airport will need improvements to the external infrastructure. “This extension is the beginning of a long period of investment in our airport. Growth is our main strategic challenge and we will develop in order to enable growth for Edinburgh and Scotland as a whole.”