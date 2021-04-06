MIAMI – Following in the footsteps of the FAA, EASA today certified the high-density re-engined Boeing 737 MAX 8200 variant built for Ryanair (FR). EASA mentions a validation date of April 6 in a certification document revision.

The FAA certified the Boeing 737 MAX 8200 on March 31, 2021. The type was developed specifically for low-cost carriers and incorporates two additional exit doors in order to accommodate the increased passenger capacity and meet evacuation criteria for the aircraft that comes with an all-economy cabin layout.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8’s seating capacity was increased with the creation of the 8-200 MAX variant, now capable of accomodating 200 seats, though FR’s MAX 8-200s will be fitted with 197. The type has the same gross take-off weight (82.2t) and luggage hold volumes as those of the Boeing 737 MAX 8.

Due to environmental control system ventilation speeds, EASA restricts the total number of cabin occupants to 207 – 202 passengers and five-cabin crew.

EASA certification document revision document. Table image: EASA

Boeing and Ryanair

Boeing and Ryanair launched the 737 MAX 8200 in September 2014. “For everyone at Boeing, it is an honor to launch the 737 MAX 200 with Ryanair, one of the world’s most successful all-Boeing operators,” at the time commented the then-president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Ray Conner.

Irish LCC FR is a big customer for the type, having raised its order from 135 to 210 in December of last year. The airline’s March traffic numbers were down 91% YoY due to the COVID outbreak in Europe, so the new MAX variant won’t be in high demand any tie soon.

As a result, Boeing will deliver the MAX 8200 when FR, and any other airline for that matter, is able to take them.