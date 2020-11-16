LONDON – In response to the crisis in aviation triggered by the pandemic, Aviation supplier Diehl Aviation, a leading supplier of cabin interiors and aircraft systems as well as related services, has presented a concept for its future positioning.

The concept will help the company in securing its leading position in the aviation industry.

A350-900 Economy Class. Photo: Clément Alloing @CAlloing

Future Plans

Diehl Aviation announced it is commencing the implementation of a future project with the objective of providing the division by the end of 2022 with an economically sustainable and future-oriented cost structure, through restructuring and an innovation campaign.

The company notes that since the spring of 2020, the aviation industry has suffered a slump in demand by about half due to the fallout of the pandemic. Airlines and aircraft manufacturers assume that it will take years to get back to pre-crisis levels.

On its part, Diehl Aviation expects that the business volume in 2022 will be slightly more than half of 2019 sales levels.

WestJet’s cabin is designed to evoke not only a sense of the Spirit of Canada. Photo: Bernie Leighton

Employment Situation

In its concept for the future, the company plans to retain all of its sites in Germany and to employ around 4,000 people worldwide and 3,000 people in Germany.

Following a peak in employment in 2019 with around 6,000 employees and steps to improve flexibility already implemented since then, the new plans correspond to a reduction of up to 1,400 jobs in Germany by 2022.

However, the layoffs due to such a restructuring should be avoided to the extent possible by taking socially acceptable steps, including partial retirement, volunteer program, intra-group job portal.

These measures will enable Diehl Aviation to reverse the trend by 2022 and to return to profitability by 2023.

ANA cabin of Boeing 787-8. Photo: Masakazu Matsumoto from Wikimedia Commons.

New Diehl Developments

According to the press, Diehl Aviation will develop new products and get involved in new projects.

Among other things, these include product innovations for touchless cabin functions in commercial aircraft, entering the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market segment as well as taking part in the multi-national military Future Combat Air System (FCAS) project and also the development of sustainable lightweight materials as well as systems for flying with zero emissions.

The company aims to remain the preferred manufacturer of cabin interiors and aircraft systems for civil and military aircraft and helicopters in the future as well. This also includes services throughout the entire life cycle for airlines and customers in the services area.

Featured image: Diehl Aviation

