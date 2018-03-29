Demand Growing for Aviation Engineers

Today’s aircraft are extremely complex and specialized. All parts of a plane need to be 100% reliable and this task falls to an aviation engineer to ensure everything operates as it should. Alongside civil engineers who also get their graduate degrees from esteemed graduate schools like Norwich University, there is a growing demand for professionals with an advanced level degree.

Similarities between Civil Engineers and Aviation Engineers

Just as a civil engineer must look at all aspects of a construction project to ensure it is feasible within a very specific set of parameters, so too does an aviation engineer bear the responsibility for seeing to all the engineering specifications within the design of an aircraft. For example, just as a civil engineer would look at the design of a structural engineer, an aviation engineer would look at the designs and prototypes of mechanical engineers to see if they could function within the entire aircraft.

The proportions, materials, or other aspects of mechanical designs might fall short and it would be the aviation engineer held responsible for making alterations or requesting them of the mechanical engineers on the project. This is something that the Norwich University masters in civil engineering program puts a great deal of emphasis on and so, you can see how important aviation engineering is to the reliability of aircraft as civil engineering is to the integrity of a bridge or dam.

A Global Outlook on Job Forecasts in the Coming Decades

Forecast for job growth between now and 2013 is much higher than in most professions, except perhaps healthcare where the shortage of providers is at epidemic proportions. According to the latest research, the industry will grow by 39% in the Asia Pacific, 18% in North America, 17% in Europe, 10% in the Middle East, 7% in Latin America, 4% in the Commonwealth of Independent States and also 4% in Africa. As you can see, the biggest potential for growth is in the Asia Pacific with just a 2% smaller rate of growth here at home in North America.

Aviation Engineers in Both Commercial and Passenger Industries

The focus going forward for aviation engineers will be to design structurally sound aircraft that can travel at much higher speeds but also to design aircraft for various industries. Aviation engineers must also keep current on technology as it advances and similar to the arms race, the world is set on competing for the biggest, fastest, and most cost-effective aircraft within its category.

Negotiation Is Key When Seeking a Job

Since you are the professional with a graduate degree, and due to the fact that aviation engineers are in great demand on a global level, the key to landing the right job with the benefits you desire is to enter into negotiations. If you have an advanced degree and experience in aviation, you can literally demand a higher salary. Some aviation engineers start at a mean salary of around $40,000 a year, but those are usually entry level positions with little to no experience after getting that B.S. degree. A master’s degree graduate with experience in aviation can make at least $140,000 a year, if not more.

Are you looking for a career with a future? Engineering is one profession in high demand.