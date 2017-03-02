Airways Magazine

Delta to Introduce Enhanced Boarding Procedure in Atlanta

March 02
13:42 2017
MIAMI — Delta Air Lines is introducing new boarding procedures at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, intended to bring more order to boarding, the airline reported Thursday.

According to the airline, the latest upgrade to the boarding process features branded pillars to create four parallel lanes, keeping customers out of the walkway and providing a separate queuing area for Premium customers and those needing special assistance.

“We tested a variety of boarding processes, and our customers and employees let us know that this iteration makes their experience better,” Bill Lentsch, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Airport Customer Service and Airline Operations said in a statement. “We’re excited to provide this interim solution, and we’ll continue to evaluate new processes and technologies to make the customer experience even better.”

As Delta develops new solutions to improve the boarding process, the airline looks to take the “hold room” feel out of the gate space and create an interactive area full of meaningful distractions that keep customers engaged and entertained while they wait, Lentsch explained.

“As this new boarding process rolls out, our customers will experience less crowding and confusion at the gate in addition to a more seamless transition when entering the plane,” said Tim Mapes, Delta’s Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer.

 

ATL Atlanta Delta Delta Air Lines

