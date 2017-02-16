Delta to Debut Free Main Cabin Meals in 12 markets

MIAMI — Delta Air Lines is introducing complimentary meals on some of its longest domestic flights, including transcontinental routes.

The Atlanta-based airline will be the sole carrier in the US to offer complimentary meals in all cabins on select coast-to-coast routes.

Beginning March 1, Delta will offer complimentary meals in the Main Cabin on flights between New York’s JFK and Los Angeles/San Francisco, followed by 10 other major domestic markets; from Boston to San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle; from Washington DC to Los Angeles; from New York’s JFK to Portland (Oregon), San Diego and Seattle; and from Seattle to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Raleigh–Durham.

For those traveling in the morning, Delta will offer a Honey Maple Breakfast Sandwich, a Luvo Breakfast Medley or a fruit and cheese plate. During the day, travelers may select from a Mesquite-Smoked Turkey Combo, a Luvo Mediterranean Whole Grain Veggie Wrap, or a fruit and cheese plate. For overnight flights, customers will be offered a breakfast bar during the pre-arrival beverage service.

According to the airline, these menus will be refreshed often “to support the airline’s focus on offering innovative, seasonal and locally-sourced food and beverages.”

“We are all about making our Main Cabin experience the best it can be for our customers and offering free, high quality meals is a big part of that experience,” said Allison Ausband, Delta’s Senior Vice President – In-Flight Service. “When we tested this concept, our customers loved it and appreciated it so we are implementing in our most strategic markets.”

In addition to the Main Cabin meal service, customers seated in Delta Comfort+ will enjoy a pre-arrival snack basket, which will be included on all 12 routes, and and complimentary drinks, including beer, wine and spirits. Additionally, a mid-service Greek frozen yogurt bar will be offered in Delta Comfort+ on flights from JFK to/from Los Angeles and San Francisco.