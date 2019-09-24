Condor and Thomas Cook Scandinavia to Continue Operations

LONDON — Thomas Cook Scandinavia and Condor Flugdienst, both airlines part of the Thomas Cook Group, will continue flying despite the collapse of the global travel group occurred earlier this week.

After a brief suspension after Thomas Cook entered into administration due to financial difficulties, Thomas Cook Scandinavia’s owner, the Ving group, were able to separate themselves from the bankrupt group. The talks took place on Monday night.

“Ving Group in the Nordic countries and the Nordic airline Thomas Cook Airlines Scandinavia have been among the most profitable travel companies in the Nordic region for many years. The Board has now decided to resume flights during Tuesday. Full focus is now on taking care of the travelers affected by Monday’s temporarily canceled flights, and to make sure the flights are in the air by Tuesday.” the company said in a statement.

Thomas Cook Scandinavia has an all-Airbus fleet consisting of eight Airbus A321s and four Airbus A330s with an average age of 11.6 years.

On the other hand, Condor —the largest airline in the now-defunct Thomas Cook Group, was able to continue operations after separating from the Group and requesting a bridging loan to the German Government that would enable to remain afloat.

The German Government has granted Condor a six-month bridging loan of 380 million euros, saving the carrier from going bankrupt, and safeguarding the workplace of over 4,900 employees.

Ralf Teckentrup, chairman of the management board praised the attitude of the employees of the German airline. “I am overwhelmed by the massive support we have received from employees, customers, partners, and suppliers. Employees returning from vacations, part-time and standby, have offered their services under the current situation. This kind of spirit is unique.”

Thomas Cook Balearics is a spinoff of Condor, which means that this subsidiary has also been saved from going under. However, Thomas Cook Netherlands and Belgium’s Toru operators have also gone bankrupt.

Condor Airlines operate a fleet of 53 aircraft, with seven Airbus A320s, 14 A321s, one A330-200, 15 Boeing 757-300s, and 16 Boeing 767-300(ER)s. Also, Thomas Cook Balearics operates an all-Airbus fleet of six Airbus A320s.

The Thomas Cook Group entered insolvency on September 23, 2019, leaving stranded over 150,000 UK nationals and 600,000 travelers globally. UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has launched the largest repatriation effort in peacetime history, known as Operation Matterhorn, which surpasses the previous record high of 120,000 travelers stranded by the demise of Monarch in 2017.

The loss the UK side of the group is the most significant loss in aviation in 2019, due to the history of the group and how the group very much shaped the tourism industry as we know it today.