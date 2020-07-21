China Accepts Negative COVID-19 Arrivals Only

MIAMI – Chinese authorities have announced today that to enter the country, arriving passengers must provide negative COVID-19 test results.

The measure is part of the national effort to contain the spread of the pandemic, said the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and General Administration of Customs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the statement.

Emblem of CAAC in Beijing.

Photo: David290, Wikimedia Commons.

New Health Confirmation for All Passengers

As China’s National Health Commission reported new coronavirus cases, including imported ones, authorities have decided to clamp down on all arrivals.

Now, with the new measure, nationals who desire to return to their homeland will have to apply for a health certification before boarding a flight.

Travelers must introduce the health certification to Chinese embassies alongside the delivery and declaration of “negative nucleic acid test results,” stated Chinese authorities.

Temperature monitoring area at Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK), Entrance 2. Photo: N509FZ from Wikimedia Commons.

Process to Get Negative COVID-19 Results Declaration

The statement says the test should be performed with a maximum of five days prior to the departure of the flight.

In addition, only designated or recognized health institutions by Chinese embassies are the ones allowed to run COVID-19 analysis.

The results can be seen and uploaded through a “health mini-program” on mobile messaging app WeChat, said CAAC and General Administration of Customs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Once the submission process is completed, the authorities will allow the traveler to enter the country.

China continues to battle against the outbreak of the pandemic after a quarantine period and a light reopening of commerce.