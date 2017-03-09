Brazil’s Azul to Become the Embraer E195-E2 Launch Operator

MIAMI — Embraer announced today that Azul Brazilian Airlines, the largest operator of the E195 in the world, will be the launch operator of the E195-E2. Azul’s contract with Embraer is for up to 50 aircraft, with 30 firm orders and 20 purchase rights.

“Azul played a key role in the E195-E2 development, actively participating in the design specification of the aircraft and helping Embraer design the most efficient single-aisle aircraft in the market today,” said John Slattery, President & CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation. “The significance of having Azul aboard the E2 Program and to now identifying them the launch operator can be summarized in two words: trust and partnership.”

This annoucement takes place days after the rollout of the first E195-E2. The jetliner is to date the largest aircraft manufactured in Brazil.

Currently, the Brazilian airline has a total of 73 E-Jets in service. The E195-E2s will be configured by Azul in a single-class layout with 130 seats and the aircraft will entry into service with the airline in the first half of 2019.

Last February, Embraer announced that Widerøe will be the first to fly the E190-E2, which is scheduled to enter service in the first half of next year.

Since its launch, the E2 program has reached 690 commitments, 275 of which are firm orders and 415 of which are options and purchase rights, from both airline customers and leasing companies.