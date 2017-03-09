Airways Magazine

Brazil’s Azul to Become the Embraer E195-E2 Launch Operator

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Brazil’s Azul to Become the Embraer E195-E2 Launch Operator MIAMI — Embraer announced today that Azul Brazilian Airlines, the largest operator of the E195 in the world, will be the launch operator of the E195-E2. Azul’s contract with Embraer...
  • Boeing 737 MAX 8 Obtains FAA Certification MIAMI — Boeing announced today that the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has certified the 737 MAX 8 for commercial service, clearing Boeing to start preparing the initial customer deliveries...
  • Qatar Airways Unveils its New Business Class MIAMI — Qatar Airways has unveiled today its long-awaited new Business Class product at the travel trade fair ITB in Berlin. Named the QSuite, the new seat design was first unveiled...
  • Embraer Rolls Out the E195-E2 MIAMI — Embraer’s second E-Jet E2 variant, the E195-E2, rolled out today, March 7. The jetliner is to date the largest jet aircraft ever produced in Brazil. The E195-E2 has...
  

Brazil’s Azul to Become the Embraer E195-E2 Launch Operator

Brazil’s Azul to Become the Embraer E195-E2 Launch Operator
March 09
10:11 2017
Print This Article

MIAMI — Embraer announced today that Azul Brazilian Airlines, the largest operator of the E195 in the world, will be the launch operator of the E195-E2. Azul’s contract with Embraer is for up to 50 aircraft, with 30 firm orders and 20 purchase rights.

“Azul played a key role in the E195-E2 development, actively participating in the design specification of the aircraft and helping Embraer design the most efficient single-aisle aircraft in the market today,” said John Slattery, President & CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation. “The significance of having Azul aboard the E2 Program and to now identifying them the launch operator can be summarized in two words: trust and partnership.”

This annoucement takes place days after the rollout of the first E195-E2. The jetliner is to date the largest aircraft manufactured in Brazil.

Currently, the Brazilian airline has a total of 73 E-Jets in service. The E195-E2s will be configured by Azul in a single-class layout with 130 seats and the aircraft will entry into service with the airline in the first half of 2019.

Last February, Embraer announced that Widerøe will be the first to fly the E190-E2, which is scheduled to enter service in the first half of next year.

Since its launch, the E2 program has reached 690 commitments, 275 of which are firm orders and 415 of which are options and purchase rights, from both airline customers and leasing companies.

34
Tags
AzulAzul Brazilian AirlinesE195 E2Embraer

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
María Corina Roldan

María Corina Roldan

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!