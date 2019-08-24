Airways Magazine

Live Blog: 24th Annual Boyd Group International Aviation Forecast Summit

August 24
18:01 2019
Reported by: Chris Sloan

LAS VEGAS — We have arrived in Las Vegas, where we’ll be covering this year’s 24th Boyd Group International Aviation Forecast Summit.

It’s one of the world’s largest “who’s who” gatherings of commercial aviation, where airlines like United, American, Delta, and even foreigners like Turkish Airlines, Aer Lingus, and Air China will present keynote speakers.

Overall, more than 300 airlines, airport, and aviation industry executives from around the world have returned to Las Vegas for the 24th Boyd Annual International Aviation Forecast Summit. 

This year, more than 30 top aviation executives are slated to present their insights on the industry in an off-script, unfiltered format. It’s purely coincidental that this who’s who of commercial aviation have converged on Las Vegas – a city where the stakes are high and good or bad luck and a roll of the dice conspire to turn winners into losers and vice versa.

This year, all bets are off with roulette rather than poker being the game of the day.

The Boeing 737 MAX grounding, the global economic downturn, the labor strife, an overheated competitive landscape, airlines teetering on the edge, escalating costs, falling margins, labor discord, trade wars, air traffic control meltdowns, environmental backlash, geopolitical tensions, serious supply chain snafus, and last but not least Brexit signal we are at a tipping point. #BoydLAS promises to be a fascinating conference.

Airways will be live blogging both days of the conference in real-time through our website and on our Twitter feeds.

The conference runs from 7:45 am -5:30 pm PDT Monday and Tuesday, August 26th and 27th.

Our posts will be organized by executives’ panels and discussions with the recent at the top, so refresh often.

Here’s the schedule in PDT which, of course, is subject to change.

Monday, August 26

8:05 – 8:25     Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority, Steve Hill, President & CEO

8:25 – 9:05     Boyd Group International – Forecast Mapping 2025, Michael Boyd, President

9:05 – 9:30     Hawaiian Airlines, Peter Ingram, President & CEO

9:30 – 9:55     Spirit Airlines, Ted Christie, President & CEO

9:55 – 10:20   Turkish Airlines, Mustafa Doğan, Vice President, Americas

                       Turkish Airlines Success Story

10:40 – 11:05   Aer Lingus, Bill Byrne, VP Global Sales

11:05 – 11:30   Allegiant Air, Maury Gallagher, Chairman & CEO

                        Some Observations on 40 Years

11:30 – 11:55   Volaris, Holger Blankenstein, Executive Vice President Airline & Commercial Operations

11:55 – 12:20  Sun Country Airlines, Jude Bricker, President & CEO

1:35 –  2:00    Southwest Airlines, Andrew Watterson, EVP & Chief Revenue Officer

2:00 -2:25       Air China, Dr. Zhihang Chi, VP & General Manager North America

2:25 – 2:50      Aeromar, Fabricio Cojuc, Executive Director, Network Strategy & Alliances

                       Where is the beef? A Review of the USA-Mexico Air Service Agreement Impact on its 3rd Anniversary

2:50 – 3:15       Oil Price Information Service, Ben Brockwell, Director

3:35 – 4:00       Korean Air, John Jackson, Vice President

4:00 – 4:25      Hermeus, AJ Piplica, CEO & Founder

                       Hypersonic Travel is in Our Future

4:25 – 4:50       Frontier Airlines, Barry Biffle, President & CEO

4:50 – 5:30      Boyd Group International: Airports: USATM Traffic Trends & Enplanement Forecasts

Tuesday, August 27

8:0 – 8:30       Boyd Group International, Michael Boyd, President, Global Fleet Forecast

8:30 – 8:50     Embraer, Victor Vieira, Head of Market Strategy

8:50 – 9:10     Boeing, Jim Freitas, Managing Director

9:10 – 9:30     Airbus Americas, Daniel Lazzari, Vice President Sales

9:50 – 10:10    Boom Supersonic, Blake Scholl, CEO & Founder

10:10 – 10:30   Rolls Royce, Richard Goodhead, Senior Vice President Marketing:

ElectRRification: an Overview of Exciting Projects Being Pursued by Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace

10:30 – 11:00   Q & A and Aircraft Model Drawings, (must be present to win)

11:00 – 11:25   United Airlines, Linda Jojo, EVP Technology & Chief Digital Officer

11:25 – 11:50   American Airlines, Kerry Philipovitch, SVP Customer Experience

11:50 – 12:15   SkyWest Airlines, Chip Childs, CEO

1:40 -2:05        Bye Aerospace, George Bye, CEO

                        The Benefits of Electric Aviation, Featuring eFlyer

2:05 – 2:45       Airport Chat Group

  • McCarran International Airport, Rosemary Vassiliadis, Director of Aviation
  • Rhode Island Airport Corporation, Iftikhar Ahmad, President & CEO
  • Boyd Group Interational, Michael Boyd, President

2:45 – 3:10       Delta Air Lines, Tim Mapes, SVP & Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

                        Building Delta Into a Trusted Consumer Brand

3:30 – 4:00      Airlines for America, John Heimlich, Vice President & Chief Economist

                       A4A Expectations for the Coming Decade

4:00 – 4:30       IATA, Andrew Matters, Deputy Chief Economist

                        State of the Global Airline Industry

4:30 – 5:15      Boyd Group International, Michael Boyd, CEO 

                       Forecast – Airports: ChinaTM – The #1 Growth Market Affecting Aviation

Chris Sloan

Chris Sloan

Aviation Journalist, TV Producer, Pursuer of First & Last Flights, Proud Miamian, Intrepid Traveler, and Did I Mention Av-Geek? I've Been Sniffing Jet Fuel Since I was 5, and running the predecessor to airwaysmag.com, Airchive, Since 2003. Now, I Sit in the Right Seat as Co-Pilot of Airways Magazine and airwaysmag.com. My favorite Airlines are National and Braniff, and My favorite Airport is Miami, L-1011 Tristar Lover. My Mantra is Lifted From Delta's Ad Campaign from the 1980s "I Love To Fly And It Shows." chris@airwaysmag.com / @airchive

0