Live Blog: 24th Annual Boyd Group International Aviation Forecast Summit

Reported by: Chris Sloan

LAS VEGAS — We have arrived in Las Vegas, where we’ll be covering this year’s 24th Boyd Group International Aviation Forecast Summit.

It’s one of the world’s largest “who’s who” gatherings of commercial aviation, where airlines like United, American, Delta, and even foreigners like Turkish Airlines, Aer Lingus, and Air China will present keynote speakers.

Overall, more than 300 airlines, airport, and aviation industry executives from around the world have returned to Las Vegas for the 24th Boyd Annual International Aviation Forecast Summit.

This year, more than 30 top aviation executives are slated to present their insights on the industry in an off-script, unfiltered format. It’s purely coincidental that this who’s who of commercial aviation have converged on Las Vegas – a city where the stakes are high and good or bad luck and a roll of the dice conspire to turn winners into losers and vice versa.

This year, all bets are off with roulette rather than poker being the game of the day.

The Boeing 737 MAX grounding, the global economic downturn, the labor strife, an overheated competitive landscape, airlines teetering on the edge, escalating costs, falling margins, labor discord, trade wars, air traffic control meltdowns, environmental backlash, geopolitical tensions, serious supply chain snafus, and last but not least Brexit signal we are at a tipping point. #BoydLAS promises to be a fascinating conference.

Airways will be live blogging both days of the conference in real-time through our website and on our Twitter feeds.

The conference runs from 7:45 am -5:30 pm PDT Monday and Tuesday, August 26th and 27th.

Our posts will be organized by executives’ panels and discussions with the recent at the top, so refresh often.

Here’s the schedule in PDT which, of course, is subject to change.

Monday, August 26

8:05 – 8:25 Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority, Steve Hill, President & CEO

8:25 – 9:05 Boyd Group International – Forecast Mapping 2025, Michael Boyd, President

9:05 – 9:30 Hawaiian Airlines, Peter Ingram, President & CEO

9:30 – 9:55 Spirit Airlines, Ted Christie, President & CEO

9:55 – 10:20 Turkish Airlines, Mustafa Doğan, Vice President, Americas

Turkish Airlines Success Story

10:40 – 11:05 Aer Lingus, Bill Byrne, VP Global Sales

11:05 – 11:30 Allegiant Air, Maury Gallagher, Chairman & CEO

Some Observations on 40 Years

11:30 – 11:55 Volaris, Holger Blankenstein, Executive Vice President Airline & Commercial Operations

11:55 – 12:20 Sun Country Airlines, Jude Bricker, President & CEO

1:35 – 2:00 Southwest Airlines, Andrew Watterson, EVP & Chief Revenue Officer

2:00 -2:25 Air China, Dr. Zhihang Chi, VP & General Manager North America

2:25 – 2:50 Aeromar, Fabricio Cojuc, Executive Director, Network Strategy & Alliances

Where is the beef? A Review of the USA-Mexico Air Service Agreement Impact on its 3rd Anniversary

2:50 – 3:15 Oil Price Information Service, Ben Brockwell, Director

3:35 – 4:00 Korean Air, John Jackson, Vice President

4:00 – 4:25 Hermeus, AJ Piplica, CEO & Founder

Hypersonic Travel is in Our Future

4:25 – 4:50 Frontier Airlines, Barry Biffle, President & CEO

4:50 – 5:30 Boyd Group International: Airports: USATM Traffic Trends & Enplanement Forecasts

Tuesday, August 27

8:0 – 8:30 Boyd Group International, Michael Boyd, President, Global Fleet Forecast

8:30 – 8:50 Embraer, Victor Vieira, Head of Market Strategy

8:50 – 9:10 Boeing, Jim Freitas, Managing Director

9:10 – 9:30 Airbus Americas, Daniel Lazzari, Vice President Sales

9:50 – 10:10 Boom Supersonic, Blake Scholl, CEO & Founder

10:10 – 10:30 Rolls Royce, Richard Goodhead, Senior Vice President Marketing:

ElectRRification: an Overview of Exciting Projects Being Pursued by Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace

10:30 – 11:00 Q & A and Aircraft Model Drawings, (must be present to win)

11:00 – 11:25 United Airlines, Linda Jojo, EVP Technology & Chief Digital Officer

11:25 – 11:50 American Airlines, Kerry Philipovitch, SVP Customer Experience

11:50 – 12:15 SkyWest Airlines, Chip Childs, CEO

1:40 -2:05 Bye Aerospace, George Bye, CEO

The Benefits of Electric Aviation, Featuring eFlyer

2:05 – 2:45 Airport Chat Group

McCarran International Airport , Rosemary Vassiliadis, Director of Aviation

, Rosemary Vassiliadis, Director of Aviation Rhode Island Airport Corporation, Iftikhar Ahmad, President & CEO

Iftikhar Ahmad, President & CEO Boyd Group Interational, Michael Boyd, President

2:45 – 3:10 Delta Air Lines, Tim Mapes, SVP & Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

Building Delta Into a Trusted Consumer Brand

3:30 – 4:00 Airlines for America, John Heimlich, Vice President & Chief Economist

A4A Expectations for the Coming Decade

4:00 – 4:30 IATA, Andrew Matters, Deputy Chief Economist

State of the Global Airline Industry

4:30 – 5:15 Boyd Group International, Michael Boyd, CEO

Forecast – Airports: ChinaTM – The #1 Growth Market Affecting Aviation